Tickets for 20 to Offer $20 Tickets to Chicago Theatergoers

The League of Chicago Theatres is presenting the return of Tickets for a 20. Now through Sunday, September 14, theatregoers can grab $20 tickets to some of Chicagoland’s most exciting shows, exclusively through Hot Tix.

Tickets for a 20 is a limited time promotion offering a special discount code for $20 tickets to select fall shows on Hot Tix. Please note that a service charge will be added (the total cost with fees is $25.25). These special, limited time $20 prices will only be available Thursday, August 28 – Sunday, September 14, or while supplies last. In addition to these $20 ticket offers, Hot Tix has many discounted shows that are less than $20! Additional information is available online.

Participating productions in Tickets for a 20 on Hot Tix include: 420 Shakespeare (Evergreen Arts at RISE), A New Brain (PrideArts at Center on Halsted Hoover-Leppen Theatre), Abby Paj Tries to Stay Alive (The Neo-Futurists at The Neo-Futurarium), Ashland Avenue (Goodman Theatre), Cantaré (Chicago a cappella at National Museum of Mexican Art and Nichols Concert Hall), Catch Me If You Can at Marriot Theatre, Deep Schwa (iO Theater), Devil’s Daughter (iO Theater), Dream Hou$e (Refracted Theatre Company at The Den Theatre), Drunk Shakespeare (The Lion Theatre), Escándalo (iO Theater), FreakShow & Tell LIVE! (Stars and Garters), Harold Night (iO Theater), Hitch Cocktails (Annoyance Theatre), Improvised Jane Austen (iO Theater), Jesus Hopped The 'A' Train (City Lit Theater), Magically Ever After (The Den Theatre), Muffed (The Factory Theater), PEEP SHOW (BimBamBoom at The Baton Show Lounge), Phony Award Winning presents: Improvised Chicago (iO Theater), Side By Side By Sondheim (Oil Lamp Theatre in Glencoe), Teatro ZinZanni (Teatro ZinZanni), The Best is Yet to Come: Sean Allan Krill Sings Tony Bennett (Marriot Theatre in Lincolnshire), The First Lady of Television (Northlight Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie), Things With Friends (American Blues Theater), TL;DR: Thelma Louise, Dyke Remix (Theo), Tom & Eliza (TUTA Theatre), TWIHARD A Twilight Muscial Parody (Otherworld Theater Company at Apollo Theater), UNSPOKEN (Open Space Arts at Facets), Voila! The Improvised Musical (iO Theater), Wait Wait… Don't Tell Me (Studebaker Theatre), Whirled News Tonight (iO Theater), White Rabbit Red Rabbit (TUTA Theatre), Wish You Were Here (Remy Bumppo Theatre Company at Theater Wit), and Yuplus (Jonah Saesan at Greenhouse Theater Center).

The ticket inventory is limited and subject to availability. Tickets may sell out quickly. The discount will apply only to specific performances, as determined by each member theatre. This offer is not valid on previously purchased tickets. Tickets for a 20 specially priced tickets are final sale and cannot be refunded or exchanged. Other restrictions may apply.

For a comprehensive list of Chicago productions visit the League of Chicago Theatres website, ChicagoPlays.com. Additionally, many fall shows will be available at HotTix.org, Chicago’s local, discounted ticketing service. Chicago theatres prioritize safely gathering. Patrons are encouraged to confirm current protocols at each theatre. Shows and protocols are subject to change.