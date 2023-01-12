Tickets Go On Sale This Tuesday For Porchlight's CHICAGO SINGS BROADWAY POP

Porchlight Music Theatre have announced tickets go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 17 for Chicago Sings Broadway Pop, its annual fundraising concert, Monday, March 27, at the House of Blues Chicago, 329 N Dearborn St, directed by Porchlight's Artistic Director Michael Weber+.

This concert, chaired by Michelle* and Steve Cucchiaro+, includes live performances by Chicago music theatre's best loved artists, the presentation of the 2023 Guy Adkins Award for Excellence in the Advancement of Music Theatre in Chicago and more. Chicago Sings Broadway Pop offers attendees two ways for patrons to participate in this unforgettable night: the "One Night Only" Experience, includes seating on the main floor and access to the VIP cocktail hour before the performance.

Attendees who purchase tickets for $175 will have assigned seating at tables prominently positioned near the stage and $150 ticket holders will enjoy the show from general admission seats and the "Oh, What a Night'' Experience, $50 per person, hosted by the Porchlight Young Professionals, includes seating on the second floor of the venue. Tickets and sponsorships will be available beginning Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 12 p.m. CST at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org.

Since its earliest days, songs that have appeared on Broadway have crossed over to the music charts and popular songs heard on the radio have found their way to Broadway stages. In 2023, Chicago Sings Broadway Pop celebrates these Broadway musicals with an eclectic night of songs from such shows as Chess, Dreamgirls, Jersey Boys, Mamma Mia!, 9 to 5 and others.

For more than 10 years, Porchlight Music Theatre celebrates an individual who has made an exceptional and lasting contribution to the state of the art of Chicago music theatre, with the prestigious Guy Adkins Award. Guy Adkins was an award-winning Chicago actor who passed away in 2010. Among his significant stage credits were Oklahoma! Windy City and A Funny Thing Happened... at Marriott Theatre; The Taming of the Shrew at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre; Pericles, Twelfth Night, The Invention of Love and the title role in Hamlet at Court Theatre; The Time of Your Life at Steppenwolf and the world premieres of the musicals The Return of Martin Guerre and The Visit, both at The Goodman Theatre. The Chicago Sun-Timescalled Adkins, "...a smart and invariably graceful actor" and The New York Times called him "outrageously talented" for his turn at "Puck" in A Midsummer Night's Dream' at the McCarter Theatre in New Jersey. Porchlight commemorates Adkins' spirit and life with this annual award and celebrates the many gifts he shared with our theatre community and the world.

Past recipients include:

Jim Corti+, 2022

Felicia P. Fields*, 2021

Gary Griffin+, 2019

Brenda Didier*, 2018

Rachel Rockwell*, 2017

E. Faye Butler*, 2016

Dominic Missimi+, 2015

Paula Scrofano*, 2014

Douglas Peck+, 2013

Hollis Resnik*, 2012 and

L. Walter Sterns+, 2011.

Porchlight Music Theatre, now in its 28th season, is the award-winning center for music theatre in Chicago. Through live performance, youth education and community outreach, we impact thousands of lives each season, bringing the magic of musicals to our theatre home at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts in the Gold Coast and to neighborhoods across the city. Porchlight has built a national reputation for boldly reimagining classic musicals, supporting new works and young performers, and showcasing Chicago's most notable music theatre artists, all through the intimate and powerful theatrical lens of the "Chicago Style."

Porchlight's history over the last 27 years includes more than 70 mainstage works with 15 Chicago premieres and five world premieres. Porchlight's commitment to the past, present and future of music theatre led the company to develop the Porchlight Revisits and New Faces Sing Broadway program series, both quickly becoming audience favorites.

Porchlight's education and outreach programs serve schools, youth of all ages and skill levels and community organizations, most notably the ongoing collaboration with Chicago Youth Centers. Porchlight annually awards dozens of full scholarships and hundreds of free tickets to ensure accessibility and real engagement with this uniquely American art form.

The company's many honors include 178 Joseph Jefferson Award (Jeff) nominations and 49 Jeff awards, as well as 44 Black Theatre Alliance (BTA) nominations and 15 BTA awards. In 2019, Porchlight graduated to the Large Theatre tier of the Equity Jeff Awards and has been honored with seven awards in this tier to date including Best Ensemble for Duke Ellington's Sophisticated Ladies (2019) and Best Production-Revue for Blues in the Night (2022).

Through the global pandemic, Porchlight emerged as one of Chicago's leaders in virtual programming, quickly launching a host of free offerings like Sondheim @ 90 Roundtables, Movie Musical Mondays, Porchlight by Request: Command Performances and WPMT: Classic Musicals from the Golden Age of Radio. In 2021, Porchlight launched its annual summer series, Broadway in your Backyard, performing at parks and venues throughout the city.