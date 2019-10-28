Tickets Go On Sale November 1 For Lewis Black At The MAC

Actor, author and critically acclaimed stand-up comedian Lewis Black returns to the McAninch Arts Center (MAC), located at 425 Fawell Blvd. on the campus of College of DuPage, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 8 p.m. There will also be a live streaming "THE RANT IS DUE" post-show Q&A. This engagement that is part of Black's "IT GETS BETTER EVERY DAY" Tour. This show is recommended for mature audiences.

"When I say, 'It gets better every day,' you might be wondering, 'is he being facetious?' Come to the show and find out. Or stay home and wallow in your sadness," says Black. Black's comedic brilliance lies in his ability to make people laugh at the absurdities of life. A passionate performer who is more pissed-off optimist than mean-spirited curmudgeon, he performs more than 200 nights a year to sold-out audiences throughout Europe, New Zealand, Canada and the United States. Black was last seen at the MAC in March 2019 as part of his "The Joke's On US!" Tour.

Black broke onto the national scene with his appearances on "The Daily Show" in 1996. Those appearances led to comedy specials on HBO, Comedy Central, Showtime and Epix. In 2001, he won the Best Male Stand-Up at the American Comedy Awards. Black has released eight comedy albums, including the 2007 Grammy Award-winning "The Carnegie Hall Performance," and won his second Grammy Award for his album "Stark Raving Black" (2011).

In 2006, Black had a break-out year as an actor, co-starring with Robin Williams in Barry Levinson's "Man of the Year" (Universal Pictures). He also appeared as "the fake dean of a fake college" in Steve Pink's "Accepted" (Universal Pictures) and as the harried airport manager in Paul Feig's "Unaccompanied Minors" (Warner Bros.). He lent his voice to Jimmy in Bob Sagat's parody "Farce of the Penguins" (ThinkFilm) and in 2015, Black voiced the character "Anger" in the Academy Award winning film from Pixar, "Inside Out."

As a best-selling author, Black has penned three bestselling books: "Nothing's Sacred" (2005), "Me of Little Faith" (2008) and "I'm Dreaming of a Black Christmas" (2010). He has written more than 40 plays, many of which have been produced around the country. "The Deal," a dark comedy about business, was made into a short film in 1998 and picked up by the Sundance Channel. In 2011, his play "One Slight Hitch" was produced at the Williamstown Theatre Festival and then again in 2012 at both the ACT Theatre in Seattle and The George Street Theatre in New Brunswick.

As a long-time mentor with the 52nd Street Project, Black was roasted in "Charred Black 2007," "which drew the largest fundraising numbers in the Project's history. He is a member of their advisory board, is co-chair of their capital campaign, and in 2000, the Ron Black Memorial Scholarship Fund was created in memory of his late brother. Black is also committed to raising funds for the Rusty Magee Clinic for Families and Health. He is a strong supporter of both the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and Autism Speaks and was honored by The Brady Center for his commitment to ending gun violence. In 2012, he was honored by the ACLU of Georgia with their National Civil Liberties Award. At the Williamstown Theatre Festival, he established the William Foeller Fellowship, having taught and performed at the festival for more than a decade. Black also supports our military personnel and has performed in three tours with the USO, visiting several Middle Eastern and European military bases.

Lewis Black comes to the McAninch Art Center located at 425 Fawell Blvd. on the campus of College of DuPage, as part of his "IT GETS BETTER EVERY DAY" Tour 8 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020.Tickets are $65-$78 and go on sale to the public at noon, Friday, Nov. 1 at AtTheMAC.org and by phone at 630.942.4000.

Black will do a live streaming THE RANT IS DUE post-show Q&A. For details visit lewisblack.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You