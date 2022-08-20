Tickets Available For The Tortoise and the Hare: Sensory Friendly Performance Presented By Metropolis

Metropolis begins its popular youth programming series Stories in Action! with Sensory Friendly (October 15, 2022) and School Group (October 10-14, 2022) performances of The Tortoise and the Hare.

Who will win the race? The "slow and steady" Tortoise? Or the "fast and furious" Hare? This show features a cast of all silly animals-and travels quickly through the County Fair Race! Don't miss out on this fun one-hour original musical based on the classic fable!

Sensory Friendly performances are designed to ensure that all are welcome, especially people with disabilities.

Sensory Friendly Accommodations may include:

Attendance Guide (pre-visit story)

Show Accessibility guide (to detail events throughout the show)

Adapted sound (lower sound levels)

Adapted lighting (low lights on throughout the entire performance, reduced strobe lighting)

Audience expectations (talking and moving throughout the space are acceptable, space is provided for movement)

Designated quiet/low sensory areas

Sensory tools such as fidgets are available for use in and out of the theater

Smaller audience size (providing space for movement)

Staff available to meet any additional needs and accommodations as they arise



The Tortoise and the Hare: Sensory Friendly Performance will be held Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Tickets are $15.00 for children under 12 years, $17.00 for adults and can be purchased online at MetropolisArts.com, via phone at 847.577.2121, or via email at customerservice@metropolisarts.com. The Metropolis Box Office is currently open Monday-Saturday, 12:00-4:00pm. On performances Monday through Saturday, the Box Office will remain open from noon through at least the start of the performance. On Sunday performances, the Box Office will open one hour prior to show time.

Weekday School Group Shows of The Tortoise and the Hare will be held October 10-14, 2022 at 10:00 AM daily. For special school group pricing and availability, please contact Jana Kramer, Group Sales Coordinator: jkramer@metropolisarts.com, 847.577.5982 x228. All weekday performances are also open to the public. Contact the Box Office for more information: by phone call 847.577.2121, or email customerservice@metropolisarts.com.

The Tortoise and the Hare is part of the 2022-2023 Stories in Action! Series at Metropolis, bringing the highest quality live entertainment to the northwest suburbs. Other upcoming Stories in Action! shows include A Christmas Carol (Wednesdays December 7th, 14th, and 21st at 10:00 AM; Fridays December 9th and 16th at 10:00 AM).

COVID Protocols: Metropolis COVID protocols continue to evolve as federal and state mandates relax and conditions improve. For current information on COVID protocols visit Metropolis' website. Metropolis thanks you in advance for helping to provide the safest environment possible for the return to live indoor entertainment.

Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Avenue (111 West Campbell Street). Street parking is available. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theatre. For more information about Metropolis and a complete performance schedule, visit MetropolisArts.com, email customerservice@metropolisarts.com, or call 847.577.5982 x239.

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre provides professional entertainment and arts education, enriching our community.