Theatre at The Center Stage Rings in Holidays with DICKENS' CHRISTMAS CAROL DINNER SHOW

Chicago Tribune Media Newspaper Columnist Philip Potempa and comedienne Jeannie Rapstad are joined by WJOB radio personality Tony Panek on the Theatre at the Center stage in December 2022 for a new and entertaining spin on Charles Dickens' holiday tale classic.

"Dickens' Christmas Carol Dinner Show" invites audiences to see and hear everything unfolding before their eyes and ears during a fast-paced 70-minute show salute to "A Christmas Carol." There are 12 performances, both matinee and evening shows, Dec. 1-11, 2022 at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, in Munster, Ind.

Presented as a third annual performance run, with the show previously presented in the CVPA ballroom space during the COVID Pandemic, Potempa is paired with Rapstad to use their range of ever-changing and entertaining vocals, with help from Panek, to portray ALL of more than two dozen characters featured in the story during this wonderfully amusing telling of the holiday spirit tale. Radio Personality Panek is perched on a platform on stage to create all of the old-time radio "Foley-style" sound and special effects, from fog and floating bubbles to chiming clocks, foreboding looming spirits and rattling chains.

All show performances are on the Theatre at the Center stage with the following show schedule:

Thursday, Dec. 1, 2 p.m. with option of adding Noon meal

Friday, Dec. 2, 2 p.m. with option of adding Noon meal

Saturday, Dec. 3, 2 p.m. with option of adding Noon meal

Saturday, Dec. 3, 7 p.m. with option of adding 5 p.m. meal

Sunday, Dec. 4, 3 p.m. with option of adding 1 p.m. meal

Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2 pm with option of adding Noon meal

Thursday, Dec. 8, 2 p.m. with option of adding Noon meal

Friday, Dec. 9, 2 p.m. with option of adding Noon meal

Friday, Dec. 9, 7 p.m. with option of adding 5:30 p.m. meal

Saturday, Dec. 10, 2 p.m. with option of adding Noon meal

Saturday, Dec. 10, 7 p.m. with option of adding 5 p.m. meal

Sunday, Dec. 11, 3 p.m. with option of adding 1 p.m. meal

Chef Joe Trama and his team from Trama Catering have created a custom-themed menu option served in the ballroom of The Center for Visual and Performing Arts prior to all performances available as an additional purchase added to the cost of the show ticket:

The theme show menu features English Pub Broccoli Cheese Soup served with London's Parkerhouse Rolls and Butter, followed by the main entree of Mr. Marley's Ghostly Good Roasted Herb Chicken Breast with Sage and Onion Dressing and Cranberry Applesauce along with Mrs. Cratchit's Homestyle Mashed Potatoes and Tiny Tim's Corn O'Brien before a desert finale of Ghost of Christmas Past's Vanilla Bean Ice Cream with a Peppermint Candy Cane Accent. Coffee and Tea are included with the option of a cash Bar with specialty cocktails available including eggnog, a sparkling "poinsettia" champagne libation and a peppermint stick chocolate martini.

Tickets for the show only are $30 and available by calling the Theatre at the Center box office at 219-836-3255 or at www.TheatreAtTheCenter.com. To add the meal option, it is $25 plus tax and gratuity with meal payment and required reservation made by calling the Trama Catering and Dining and Special Events Office at 219-836-1930, ext. 2.

December is an added special time of year for the beautiful décor and landscape, both inside and outside, at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster. In addition to all of the outside holiday lights strung throughout the trees and surrounding terrain, the inside atrium lobby features the December Festival of Trees Exhibit with as many as 30 various themed holiday decorated trees inviting guests to stroll throughout the display to add to the season spirit atmosphere while festive holiday music is piped over the lobby speakers.