Theatre In The Dark To Present Live Online Performances Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL IN THE DARK

Theatre in the Dark, the two-year-old Chicago theater company whose original audio play retelling of H.G. Wells' WAR OF THE WORLDS was the breakout hit of the fall season, will follow up with live online performances of A CHRISTMAS CAROL IN THE DARK for 10 special performances from December 10 through 24.

Company Artistic Producer Mack Gordon created and will direct this new adaptation of Dickens' classic. It will be performed live at each of the ten performances by a cast performing from three locations across North America, with Theatre in the Dark's signature audio style recreating Ebenezer Scrooge's infamous Christmas Eve journey from darkness into light. A CHRISTMAS CAROL IN THE DARK will be perfect for those who love the spookier elements of Dickens' story. Audiences will be encouraged to coordinate remote "listening groups" with close friends or loved ones and create dark, cozy spaces for themselves within their own homes, perhaps with ones' favorite holiday beverage and snacks at their side.



Mack Gordon is directing the production, which will feature an original musical score by Jake Sorgen. Producing Artistic Director Corey Bradberry will play Scrooge. Gordon, Sarah Althen, and Kathleen Puls Andrade will play the dozens of other characters. Bradberry and Andrade will perform from Chicago, Gordon from Vancouver, B.C., and Althen from Philadelphia.



Bradberry says, "We're so pleased to follow up the success of this fall's A WAR OF THE WORLDS with A CHRISTMAS CAROL IN THE DARK. While we would absolutely prefer to be performing for audiences in-person, as we did with our 2019 production of THREE STORIES UP, we're delighted to have the chance to broadcast actors live from Chicago, Vancouver, and Philadelphia to Chicago audiences and beyond. We hope our show brings 'that holiday feeling' to our listeners' ears and hearts at home."



Like the company's A WAR OF THE WORLDS, which honored the legendary 1938 Orson Welles' national radio broadcast of THE WAR OF THE WORLDS, A CHRISTMAS CAROL IN THE DARK follows in the tradition of another classic from the Golden Age of Radio. From 1934 through 1954, the much-loved character actor Lionel Barrymore (best remembered as the evil Mr. Potter in IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE) played Scrooge in annual national radio network broadcasts of A CHRISTMAS CAROL. The production presented on December 24, 1939 was directed and narrated by none other than Orson Welles.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL IN THE DARK will be performed entirely without visuals, combining recorded sound, live Foley effects, and the human voices of actors, to tell the story. Tickets will be pay-what-you-can ($25 - $30 suggested donation) and are on sale at www.theatreinthedark.com.

