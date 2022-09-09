Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre Above the Law Presents GRIMM, October 7- October 30

All performances will be held at the Jarvis Square Theater.

Sep. 09, 2022  

Theatre Above the Law is opening their 7th season with a new version of last season's hit, GRIMM! All performances will be held at the Jarvis Square Theater, 1439 W. Jarvis.

Tickets range from $15-$25 and can be purchased at theatreatl.org or by calling 773-655-7197. Family 4 packs available for 2 adults and 2 students 16 and under for $65 by phone only. Running October 7-October 30, 2022.

Grimm was written by Michael Dalberg, Directed by Tony Lawry. Taking place in a cabaret bar, Grimm works to spin well known tales into a modern story. Utilizing classic stories such as Little Red Riding Hood, Rumpelstiltskin, and more, Grimm will weave multiple stories together to present to the audience.

Cast includes: James Hendley, Ian Muentener, Gayatri Gadhvi, Effie Rose, Sophie Heranado-Kofman, Connar Brown and Brooks Whitlock.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm, Monday October 24th at 7:30pm.

Theatre Above the Law is an ensemble-led theatre company based in Rogers Park. TATL's mission is to challenge the norm by presenting classic and unique stories in relatable ways while mentoring future artists. Theatre Above the Law chooses and presents productions with an audience first mentality. At TATL, we strive to bring classic stories - and new ones - to the community in a fresh way. TATL also focuses on mentoring the future artists. Every production features a young performer in the cast or has an entire separate young performer company. This gives the young performers a professional theatre rehearsal experience.


