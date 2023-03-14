Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Seldoms Celebrate Their 20th Anniversary With SUPERBLOOM

The world premiere of Superbloom, celebrating The Seldoms’ 20th anniversary, takes place Thursday, June 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Mar. 14, 2023  
The Seldoms Celebrate Their 20th Anniversary With SUPERBLOOM


The Seldoms, a Chicago-based dance company celebrating 20 years of multidisciplinary performances exploring complex issues, presents the world premiere of Superbloom, an evening-length work combining movement, live music, animation, and costume and lighting design. The one-night-only performance takes place Thursday, June 1 at 7:30 p.m. at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance, 205 E. Randolph, Chicago. Tickets go on sale March 27.

Founding Artistic Director and choreographer Carrie Hanson describes Superbloom, a work for five dancers, as "a multimedia performance about radical beauty, wildness and wildflowers, and the resilience and fragility of the natural world. The work aims for splendor as a mirror of the sublime beauty of the natural world and an antidote to grief felt in the Anthropocene epoch (our current geological age, in which human activity has been the dominant influence on the environment). A hyperkinetic and hyper-visual experience, Superbloom conveys the fantastic beauty and color of a rare wildflower event and invokes the human experience of awe as a way to reconnect to the natural world."

Collaborating with Hanson are two visual artists: painter Jackie Kazarian and video artist Liviu Pasare, who are building video animation within Kazarian's abstract landscapes. The set also involves long textile trains, designed by Kazarian, which are activated by the dancers. Finom, the musical duo of Sima Cunningham and Macie Stewart, performs an original score live, and Julie E. Ballard, technical director, resident lighting designer, and stage manager for The Seldoms, creates the lighting design.

Superbloom continues The Seldoms' interest in the environment, with a body of performance work that conceives a relationship to Earth and to all life on Earth based in stewardship and sustainability, pluralism and justice. Said Hanson, "We use dance to ignite thinking about critical social issues, and we believe nothing is more critical and urgent than our environmental crises. Superbloom is intended to operate as both cultural resistance and cultural vision. Now is a time for healing, hope, respite, and beauty-this is the kind of inspiration audiences need now, as we recover from the pandemic and face multiple environmental crises."

The world premiere of Superbloom, celebrating The Seldoms' 20th anniversary, takes place Thursday, June 1 at 7:30 p.m. at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance, 205 E. Randolph, Chicago.




Raue Center Calls For Artists For Fifth Annual 6x6 Project Photo
Raue Center Calls For Artists For Fifth Annual 6x6 Project
Join Raue Center For The Arts as they host the 5th Annual 6x6 Project Art Auction & Exhibition on Saturday, June 24, 2023, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Raue Center For The Arts, 26 N. Williams Street, Crystal Lake.
The Taiwan Philharmonic With Violinist Paul Huang Makes Wentz Concert Hall Debut In The Ch Photo
The Taiwan Philharmonic With Violinist Paul Huang Makes Wentz Concert Hall Debut In The Chicago Area
The Taiwan Philharmonic - known as the National Symphony Orchestra in its homeland - returns to the United States for a national tour this spring, led by new Music Director Jun Märkl.
Review: DESCRIBE THE NIGHT at Steppenwolf Theatre Company Photo
Review: DESCRIBE THE NIGHT at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Rajiv Joseph’s DESCRIBE THE NIGHT, now in its Chicago premiere at Steppenwolf Theatre Company, is a sprawling exploration of the blurring of fiction and fact, censorship, and the quest to preserve truth.
Cast Announced for GREASE at Drury Lane Theatre Photo
Cast Announced for GREASE at Drury Lane Theatre
Drury Lane Theatre will open its 2023-2024 season with the song and dance spectacular Grease, with book, music and lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey.

More Hot Stories For You


Cast Announced for GREASE at Drury Lane TheatreCast Announced for GREASE at Drury Lane Theatre
March 13, 2023

Drury Lane Theatre will open its 2023-2024 season with the song and dance spectacular Grease, with book, music and lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey.
MATILDA JR. to be Presented at Paramount School of the Arts This SummerMATILDA JR. to be Presented at Paramount School of the Arts This Summer
March 13, 2023

Kids…want to perform in a professional musical production on the Paramount Theatre stage? If so, and new this summer, the Paramount School of the Arts has just the opportunity for you: Paramount Performance Camp.
Grippo Stage Company Presents The World Premiere Of SHAW VS. TUNNEY By Playwright Douglas PostGrippo Stage Company Presents The World Premiere Of SHAW VS. TUNNEY By Playwright Douglas Post
March 10, 2023

Grippo Stage Company presents the world premiere of Shaw vs. Tunney, written by Douglas Post and directed by Nick Sandys, based on the book “The Prizefighter and The Playwright” by Jay R. Tunney, May 25 - July 8, at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave.
Photos: Music Theater Works Presents AVENUE Q, Now Playing Through April 2Photos: Music Theater Works Presents AVENUE Q, Now Playing Through April 2
March 10, 2023

Music Theater Works presents the first production in its 43rd season, Avenue Q in the North Theatre at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts In Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, March 9 - April 2. See photos from the production!
ONCE Extends for Second and Final Time at Writers TheatreONCE Extends for Second and Final Time at Writers Theatre
March 10, 2023

Writers Theatre has announced a second and final extension to the run of the Tony Award-winning musical Once, based on the 2007 film written and directed by John Carney. 
share