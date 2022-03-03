The Second City Announces Casting For Its 110th Mainstage Revue

Legendary Chicago comedy institution The Second City is proud to announce the cast and crew of The Second City's 110th Mainstage Revue. Resident stage and Second City Touring Company director Jen Ellison (Apes of Wrath) will make her Mainstage directorial debut with an ensemble that includes Together at Last returning members Evan Mills and Musical Director Jeff Bouthiette.

Second City e.t.c. veteran E.J. Cameron (The Best Decision You've Ever Made, Grinning from Fear to Fear) moves to the Mainstage and will be joined by new cast members Andy Bolduc, Kiley Fitzgerald, Claire McFadden, and Julia Morales. Sara Stock takes over as Stage Manager.

Always one of the most exciting times in The Second City's creative timeline, The Second City's 110th Mainstage Revue - and its official title - continues the tradition of developing in front of the audience over a multi-week process. Second City audiences have the chance to watch and participate in the creation of comedy history at the world's premier sketch comedy and improvisation institution.

The producing team includes Elizabeth Howard (VP of Production), Parisa Jalili (Chief Operating Officer), and Jeremy Smith (Production Manager). Tickets start at $29.00 and are available by phone at 312-337-3992 or online at secondcity.com. The show schedule is as follows at The Second City Mainstage, 230 W. North Ave. in Chicago, beginning March 8, 2022: Tuesdays-Thursdays at 8pm; Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm & 10pm; and Sundays at 7pm. An official press opening in May will be announced at a later date.

The Second City requires all patrons, students/campers (ages 5 and up), staff, and performers to provide proof of full vaccination. Ticket holders will be asked to show a valid vaccination card when they arrive for entry. A photocopy or digital photo is acceptable.

About the Artists

ANDY BOLDUC (Ensemble) is a comedian, actor, and writer. Originally from Bangor, Maine, he has lived in Chicago since 2011, where he performs frequently with his sketch group Cigarette Sandwich. Find their videos on Instagram @cigsandwich or at cigarettesandwich.com. You can also find Andy and videos he's made at andrewbolduc.com and @andy_bolduc on Instagram.

JEFF BOUTHIETTE (Musical Director) was the musical director for the previous Mainstage revue Together at Last. Jeff has worked with The Second City since 2004, including serving as musical director for the Touring Company, at sea aboard the Norwegian Spirit and the Norwegian Gem, and with the Training Center, where they were head of the music program for a decade. Jeff's original musicals include the acclaimed song cycle "Planted" and the musical Mary Rose, recently presented in a Jeff-nominated production by Black Button Eyes.

E.J. CAMERON (Ensemble) is excited to be part of the 110th Mainstage revue. He's lived in Chicago for 10 years after moving from Georgia and has been a part of The Second City Touring Company (RedCo) and the Bob Curry Fellowship program (BC3!). After touring, EJ was an ensemble member of The Second City e.t.c.'s Grinning from Fear to Fear, Out of the House Party, and The Best Decision You've Ever Made. EJ would like to shout out all of his family, friends, teachers, and all of the Black and POC performers before him. You can find EJ on IG: @eeeezeejeeezus19, Twitter: @EJ_Cam19 and Venmo: EJ-Cameron (for various charities and organizations).

JEN ELLISON (Director) is a Chicago writer, director, and performer. As a resident director for The Second City, Jen has overseen all three Touring Companies, developed multiple shows for the Outreach & Diversity program, and directed Apes of Wrath for the e.t.c. stage. Other directing credits include Collaboraction (Trap Door Theatre) and The Neo-Futurists, where she is an artistic associate. Jen teaches screenwriting at DePaul University and is a member of the Comedy Writing and Performance Faculty at Columbia College Chicago. Follow @jenjen1138 pretty much everywhere.

KILEY FITZGERALD (Ensemble) began their improv training at Boston's Improv Asylum, a stage they will always consider their home. Kiley has risen through the ranks at The Second City-performing onboard Norwegian Cruise Line, in Second City Theatricals productions, with their beloved RedCo Touring Company, and finally on Mainstage, which is a dream they have had since 7th grade.

CLAIRE MCFADDEN (Ensemble) is from Evanston, IL, and graduated from Carleton College with a degree in Environmental Science. Before joining Mainstage, she toured with The Second City Touring Company (<3 BlueCo) and was a staff writer and managing editor at Jackbox Games. At Jackbox, Claire wrote for games like Quiplash 3 and Trivia Murder Party 2, as well as created the word game Blather 'Round. Her short films and sketches can be found online at a secret website that is her full name dot com. Or, there's always twitter: @czmcfadden.

EVAN MILLS (Ensemble) grew up in Michigan and has been living in Chicago for the last eleven years. He began working with The Second City in 2018, spending a summer performing at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., in Generation Gap. Evan was also a Bob Curry Fellowship recipient, has performed with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra in the Young Person's Guide to the Orchestra, and has toured with The Second City Touring Company. He wrote and performed with the ensemble of the previous Mainstage revue, Together at Last, and is thrilled to be working on his second. Evan is the co-creator and writer of Queer Eye: The Musical Parody, which had a two-month, sold-out run in 2019. He has appeared in the Break Out Comedy Festival, LA Laughter Comedy Fest, and the 2018 Comedy Central Showcase. You can find him on all social media platforms @awkvanmills.

JULIA MORALES (Ensemble) is performer, writer, director, and teacher originally from Houston, TX. She attended the University of Houston's School of Theatre & Dance and graduated from American Musical and Dramatic Academy (AMDA). Jules studied comedy in Houston and later moved to New York after receiving the NBC Diversity Scholarship to study both sketch and improv comedy. She has performed with The Second City on Norwegian Cruise Line, as a 2018 Bob Curry Fellow, and as an ensemble member in The Second City Touring Company (GreenCo). In 2020, she founded a non-profit organization called Stepping Stone Theater.

SARA STOCK (Stage Manager) cannot believe how lucky she is to be part of the 110th Mainstage revue. She's done a lot of cool shows in the building, including Julia Sweeney: Older & Wider, Legendary Laughs, and, most recently, touring the country with The Second City Touring Company. @stormbrewer

The Second City opened its doors in 1959 as a small comedy cabaret and has since grown to become the world's most influential name in improv and comedy. Second City's stages, Touring Companies, and Training Centers across North America have proudly been the launch pad for many of the funniest names on the planet, including John Belushi, John Candy, Steve Carell, Stephen Colbert, Chris Farley, Tina Fey, Keegan-Michael Key, Eugene Levy, Tim Meadows, Bill Murray, Mike Myers, Suzy Nakamura, Catherine O'Hara, Amy Poehler, Gilda Radner, Sam Richardson, Joan Rivers, Amber Ruffin, Jason Sudeikis, and Steven Yeun, among many more.