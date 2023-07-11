The Sarah Siddons Society To Offer Ten Professional Development Grants

The Sarah Siddons Society is expanding on its mission to further support the professional growth of the next generation of Chicago area theatre artists. This year is the inaugural offering of ten Professional Development Grants of $500 each to emerging theatre artist professionals. The purpose of these grants is to provide some financial assistance, at the discretion of the grantee, to assist in their professional development such as voice lessons, further training or headshots. While there is no age requirement associated with these grants, priority will be given to those beginning their careers.

Comments Sarah Siddons Society Board President Martin Balogh, “After decades of funding scholarships for theatre arts students, The Sarah Siddons Society Board is excited to take our support of emerging theatre artists to the next level with these new grants.”

Grants applications are currently being accepted through September 1, 2023 online HERE. Recipients will be notified by November 1, 2023. For additional information, e-mail sarah.siddons.society.1952@gmail.com or call (312) 396-1977.

About Sarah Siddons Society

Since its inception, the mission of the Society has been to fund scholarships to promising theater arts students at top Chicago area universities including; The Theater Department, Columbia College; The Theatre School at DePaul University; Chicago College of Performing Arts at Roosevelt University and Northwestern University School of Communications. For additional information, visitsarahsiddonssociety.org.