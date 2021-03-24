Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Orpheum Presents THE MEMPHIS DIVES

This will be the theatre's first in person event in more than a year.

Mar. 24, 2021  
The Orpheum Presents THE MEMPHIS DIVES

The Orpheum Theatre has announced that that local Galesburg favorite, The Memphis Dives, will take stage for a live and in-person concert on Friday, March 26 2021 at 7:00pm.

The four-piece band brings the heat with their original songs ranging from rockabilly to classic 50s outlaw country, all the way to modern rock and blues. This concert is sponsored in part by Knox County Brewing Company.

Single, individual seats are available online. If you would like to purchase more than one ticket, the theatre will have small, physically distanced groups of tickets available via phone only. Call 309.342.2299 to discuss options and to place your order.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35922/production/1041224?performanceId=10652790.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Desi Oakley
Desi Oakley
AlIce Ripley
AlIce Ripley
Max Crumm
Max Crumm

Related Articles View More Chicago Stories
Illinois Philharmonic Presents POETIC STRINGS, April 9-23 Photo

Illinois Philharmonic Presents POETIC STRINGS, April 9-23

American Blues Theater Continues Monthly Reading Series With SANCTUARY CITY Photo

American Blues Theater Continues Monthly Reading Series With SANCTUARY CITY

Kane Rep Produces Hammaad Chaudrys SECURITY, Starring Eric Roberts Photo

Kane Rep Produces Hammaad Chaudry's SECURITY, Starring Eric Roberts

/kor/ Productions Johanna Moffitt And Emily Cox To Guest Star On ITS SHOWTIME WITH RIKKI L Photo

/kor/ Productions' Johanna Moffitt And Emily Cox To Guest Star On IT'S SHOWTIME WITH RIKKI LEE


More Hot Stories For You

  • Tallahassee Ballet Presents DANCING IN THE STREETS
  • The Winter Park Playhouse Presents Neil Diamond Tribute, April 1
  • FRANK & ELLA Closes out The Cabaret Project of St. Louis' Virtual Season of Tributes
  • Thomasville Center for the Arts Presents THE FAIRYTALES OF GRIMM