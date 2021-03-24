The Orpheum Presents THE MEMPHIS DIVES

The Orpheum Theatre has announced that that local Galesburg favorite, The Memphis Dives, will take stage for a live and in-person concert on Friday, March 26 2021 at 7:00pm.

The four-piece band brings the heat with their original songs ranging from rockabilly to classic 50s outlaw country, all the way to modern rock and blues. This concert is sponsored in part by Knox County Brewing Company.

Single, individual seats are available online. If you would like to purchase more than one ticket, the theatre will have small, physically distanced groups of tickets available via phone only. Call 309.342.2299 to discuss options and to place your order.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35922/production/1041224?performanceId=10652790.