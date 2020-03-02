The New Colony Presents the World Premiere of UNDER THE TREE

The New Colony is pleased to continue its 2019-20 season with the world premiere of ensemble member K.L. Parker's* heartfelt ensemble family drama Under The Tree, directed by Spenser Davis, playing April 1 - May 3, 2020 at TNC's resident home, The Den Theatre's Upstairs Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets are currently available at www.thenewcolony.org. The press opening is Monday, April 6 at 7:30 pm.

The cast includes ensemble members Caitlin Chuckta* and Michael Peters* with Travis Barnhart, Kim Boler, Michelle Courvais, Cynthia Hines, Rasell Holt, Julie Mitre and Lynda Shadrake.

When her husband dies while out of town on a business trip, Delphi Rabbitt calls upon her children and sister to assist in planning the funeral arrangements in their town of Altoga, Texas. That is, until she discovers his body is traveling from Houston accompanied by another family... another wife, another son, another life that no one knew about. When both Rabbitt families find themselves under one roof, they're forced to decide: is it possible to bury our grievances before we bury the man who deceived us all?

Comment Co-Artistic Directors Fin Coe* and Stephanie Shum*, "Under The Tree was originally developed through our Writers' Room educational program and it's been amazing to watch K.L. Parker grow as a playwright and sharpen her story with director Spenser Davis. It's a deeply human story, filled with crackling electric humor and messy familial conflict. It'll shock you into laughter and catch you off-guard with its warmth; we can't wait to share this world premiere with you this spring."

The production team for Under The Tree includes: Therese Ritchie (scenic design), Rachel Sypniewski (costume design), David Goodman-Edberg (lighting design), Erik Siegling (sound design), Devon Green (props design), Zack Meyer (violence design), Angela Forshee (assistant director), Lila Gilbert* (production manager), Evan Sposato* (technical director) and Cedar Larson* (stage manager).

*Denotes The New Colony Ensemble Member.





