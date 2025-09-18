The League of Chicago Theatres to Present Buy One, Get One Half-Price Tickets

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The League of Chicago Theatres will present It’s Theatre Season!, a new promotion featuring buy one, get one half-price tickets to select shows on Hot Tix. It’s Theatre Season runs Thursday, October 2 through Monday, November 24, 2025, and is valid for select shows performed in October, November and December 2025.

Participating productions in It’s Theatre Season! on Hot Tix include: Cantaré (Chicago a capella at Wentz Concert Hall and Pilgrim Congregational Church), Death of a Salesman (Gwydion Theatre Company at Greenhouse Theater Center), Elephant and Piggie’s “WE ARE IN A PLAY!” (The Young People's Theatre of Chicago at Greenhouse Theater Center), Fun Control (iO Theater), Hot Seat (iO Theater), Jekyll & Hyde (Kokandy Productions at Chopin Theatre), Oak (Raven Theatre), Rooted (Bramble Theatre Company), The Haunting of Hill House (Saint Sebastian Players at St. Bonaventure Oratory Theater), The Seance LIVE (and dead) (FreakShow & Tell at Stars & Garters), Ugly Lies The Bone (Shattered Globe Theatre at Theater Wit), Catch Me If You Can (Marrott Theatre), Million Dollar Quartet Christmas (Marriott Theatre), Disney’s Finding Nemo TYA (Marriott Theatre), Love, Chaos, and Dinner (Teatro ZinZanni), Constellations (Athenaeum Center for Thought & Culture), Hundreds and Hundreds of Stars (TimeLine Theatre Company at Lookingglass Theatre), Duck Soup (The Conspirators at Stars & Garters), The Unseen (Tin Drum Theatre Company at Bramble Arts Loft), wayfinding (Here's The Exit Theatre Co. at Berger Park Coach House), Drunk Dracula (Brassjar Productions), Final Girlies (iO Theatre), Gaslight (Angel Street) (Oil Lamp Theater), The Real Housewives of The North Pole (Hell in a Handbag Productions), and The Neighborhood of the Loners (Loyola Department of Fine and Performing Arts). Additional productions are expected to participate.

The ticket inventory is limited and subject to availability. Tickets may sell out quickly. The discount will apply only to specific performances, as determined by each member theatre. This offer is not valid on previously purchased tickets. It’s Theatre Season! tickets are final sale and cannot be refunded or exchanged. Other restrictions may apply.

For a comprehensive list of Chicago productions visit the League of Chicago Theatres website, ChicagoPlays.com. Additionally, many fall shows will be available at HotTix.org, Chicago’s local, discounted ticketing service. Chicago theatres prioritize safely gathering. Patrons are encouraged to confirm current protocols at each theatre. Shows and protocols are subject to change.