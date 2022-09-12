The Impostors Theatre Company Season Four Begins With The World Premiere Of WINDWALKERS

The Impostors Theatre Company (ITC) continues their fourth season with the world premiere of Windwalkers, written and directed by ITC Artistic Director Stefan Roseen. Windwalkers runs October 14 - 29, 2022 in the Upstairs Mainstage at The Den Theatre, 1331 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60622.

Welcome to Windwater, Colorado, circa 1990. When you enter this territory, you take on the shape of a blurry outline on the horizon, at once eerily familiar and alien in your surroundings to any locals who mark your arrival. So Ma Fowler describes the phenomenon to Gabriel and Emmett when she and her daughters happen upon them wandering through the dry terrain on a post-college walkabout. When Ma offers lodging to the two friends in exchange for their help around her ranch, Gabriel and Emmett agree.

Soon after settling in at the Fowler ranch, Gabriel quickly realizes something strange is afoot. A recent tragedy within their host's family laces every conversation with tension, and a slew of unsolved atrocities cropping up with increasing frequency in the Windwater community begins to close in on the isolated Fowler homestead. Will the Fowlers and their guests evade the threat rattling at their doorknob, or will they open the door and invite it in?

A neo-horror focused on the unspooling weight of isolation, grief, familial responsibility, and decision, Windwalkers will approach steadily and with little warning.

The cast of Windwalkers includes ITC ensemble members Dominick Vincent Alesia as Gabriel Vincent, and Anna Roemer as Tiffany "Tiff" Fowler, with Samm Hilger as Jon Fowler, Sonya Robinson as Simon Fowler, Amy Gorelow as Ma Fowler, Lucas Matteson as Emmett Fisk, Paul Chakrin as Sheriff Edward Johnson, and Kevin Woodrow as Deputy Richard Monroe.

Following Windwalkers, The Impostors Theatre Company's Fourth Season will continue with the world premiere musical of Miranda: A War-Torn Fable written by ITC ensemble member Dominick Vicent Alesia. The season will conclude with Footholds Vol. 4, an anthology play written by the community.

Stefan Roseen (Director & Playwright) is a Chicago director, playwright, and designer. He serves as the artistic director for The Impostors Theatre Company. Stefan most recently directed for The Impostors on the Jeff-Recommended Hertha Nova. Additional directing credits include: The House of Baba Yaga; Footholds 2020; Summer & Smoke; Tippy: Stories from the River; Footholds 2019; Caged: An Allegory; The Wood; The Terrible Tragedy of Peter Pan; Art; and The Altercation in the Underworld - Winner "Best Of" for MadKap Productions Short Play Festival. Stefan earned his degree in Theatre and Studio Art from Valparaiso University where he has returned to direct. He has also led multiple workshops and directed numerous staged readings. Stefan's more recent theatrical designs include sets for 25/25, Occidental Express; the Jeff-recommended They; and the Jeff-nominated The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui - all for Trap Door Theatre.

Group Discount: Purchase 10 or more tickets to receive a $5 discount off of each ticket. Contact the Box Office at impostorstheatre.boxoffice@gmail.com for more details and to book your event.