

The Glendale Centre Theatre presents, Charley's Aunt from December 31st through February 1st, 2019.

Charley's Aunt is a hysterical farce written by Brandon Thomas. Originally published in 1892, this show has been adapted many times throughout the years.

Charley's Aunt follows two Yale undergraduates, Jack Chesney and Charlie Wykeham who prove that they will do just about anything to win over the girls they love. This hilarious comedy involves mistaken identities, lies and love!

This adaptation is set in the 1920s, bringing Charley's Aunt more up to date! This adds an extra layer of comedy and style to a timeless show.

The Glendale Centre Theatre allows audience members to be transported exactly 100 years back to the roaring 20s!

Ethan Leaverton stars as Jack Chesney along side Anthony Loafaso as Charley Wykeham and Ethan Haslam as Lord Fancourt Babberley. Joining them are Lauren Faulkner, Autumn Harrison, Angie Portillo, Megan Blakely, Shawn Cahill, Howard Lockie, and Richard Malmose.

The creative team includes Director Carter Thomas, Assistant Director Bridget Pugliese, Artistic Designer Tracey Thomas, Production Assistant Rebecca Thomas, Production Coordinator Kelly Flynn, Sound and Lighting Designer Paul Reed, Costume Designer Angela Manke, and Producer Brenda Dietlein.

Reserve tickets now at glendalecentretheatre.com or call the box office at (818) 244-8481. This is a family friendly show. All ages are encouraged to attend.





