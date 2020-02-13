The Gilbert and Sullivan Opera Company of Chicago Will Present THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE

The Gilbert & Sullivan Opera Company will present a much-loved audience favorite, The Pirates of Penzance; or, The Slave of Duty, at the University of Chicago's Mandel Hall on March 13-15. These performances mark the Company's sixtieth season.

The best-known and most-loved of all the Savoy operas (at least to American audiences), The Pirates of Penzance unleashes its rollicking band of inept pirates and bumbling policemen for the eighth time on the Mandel Hall stage. Filled to the brim with songs, jokes, and visuals that promise to be familiar and accessible to those new to Gilbert & Sullivan, Pirates also holds a special place in the hearts of countless light opera aficionados, as it represents the first exposure for many to the world of light opera.

GSOC's 2020 production of Pirates will be particularly special to its directorial team, who bring a well-crafted and complete show honed over thirty years and fifteen separate productions, including the 1980s Broadway and National Tour productions, as well as productions designed from W.S. Gilbert's original prompt books. This production promises to be an unforgettable event for audience members of all experience levels-from Savoyard aficionados to light opera novices-and director Shane Valenzi promises the show "will be a true testament to the enduring power and beauty of Gilbert & Sullivan for generations to come."

Valenzi is returning for his sixth year with the company, as is conductor Matthew Sheppard, Director of the University of Chicago Chamber Orchestra. Assistant Director Ross Matsuda will also return for his third collaboration with Valenzi. The talented cast includes some of the Company's favorites from past productions as well as several outstanding newcomers. Nancy Levner will produce, aided by associate producers Trip Driscoll and Roger Huff.

2020 marks the 36th consecutive year the proceeds from the annual production will benefit the Department of Music's performance program, whose thirteen ensembles present more than a hundred varied concerts each year.

Performances take place at Mandel Hall, 1131 East 57th Street, from March 13 through 15. Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m., with a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Tickets can be ordered online at ticketsweb.uchicago.edu or by calling the Logan Box Office at 773.702.ARTS (2787).

Show Information

Friday, March 13 & Saturday, March 14 at 7:30 PM

Sunday, March 15 at 2 PM

The Pirates of Penzance, by W.S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan

The Gilbert & Sullivan Opera Company

The University of Chicago Chamber Orchestra

Director: Shane Valenzi

Associate Director: Ross Matsuda

Conductor: Matthew Sheppard

Producer: Nancy Levner

PRINCIPAL CAST:

Frederic.......................................Michaël Hudetz

Mabel................................................Jennie Judd

Pirate King.................................Keven Washburn

Ruth.............................................Katherine Dalin

Major General Stanley.......................Aaron Hunt

Sergeant of Police..................................Ben Ross

Edith...........................................Mikaela Sullivan

Samuel............................................Liam Gannon

Kate...............................................Jenna Fawcett

Isabel.......................................................Kira Fixx

Location: Mandel Hall in the Reynolds Club at 1131 E. 57th St.

Tickets: $25 General, $5 Student, $60 patron*, $15 General Group tickets for groups of 10 or more.

*Patron tickets include a $35 tax-deductible donation and invitation to an intermission reception with Director Shane Valenzi and members of the GSOC board

Box Office: tickets.uchicago.edu, 773.702.2787





