The Gift Theatre Presents TEN 2020

The Gift Theatre will present TEN 2020, the company's annual season kick-off festival of ten world premiere ten-minute pieces by The Gift and guest artists, curated by Artistic Director Michael Patrick Thornton and Associate Artistic Directors Paul D'Addario and Emjoy Gavino. TEN will play January 9 - 18, 2020 at 4802 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Jefferson Park neighborhood. Tickets for TEN are free for Gift subscribers and $10 for the general public. Tickets are currently available at thegifttheatre.org or by calling the Gift's box office at 773-283-7071.

The TEN 2020 line-up includes:

THE GAME OF LIFE

Book and Lyrics by Gift Co-Founder William Nedved, Music by Stephen Coleman

Directed by ensemble member Erica Weiss

Featuring Michael Turrentine

UNMOVED

By Hansol Jung

Directed by Brian Shaw

Featuring ensemble member James D. Farruggio

THE EDIT

By Brooke Allen

Directed by Erin Murray

Featuring ensemble member Alexandra Main with Chanell Bell

NON-DISCLOSURE AGREEMENT

By Michael Allen Harris

Directed by Gregory Geffrard

Featuring Raphael Diaz, Jalyn Greene, Watson Swift and Michael Turrentine

BLACK HOLE

By Stacy Osei-Kuffour

Directed by ensemble member Martel Manning

Featuring ensemble members Gregory Fenner and Jennifer Glasse

BURIED MOTHER

By Mickle Maher

Directed by Michael Cotey

Featuring Deanna Dunagan and Diana Slickman

PLEDGE DRIVE

By Artistic Director Michael Patrick Thornton

Directed by Jonathan Berry

Featuring ensemble members Jay Worthington, James D. Farruggio and Alexandra Main with Katie Gonzalez and Ricardo Gutierrez

Plus:

Natural Gas, The Gift's house-improv team.

Featuring ensemble members Ed Flynn, Michael Patrick Thornton, Hannah Toriumi and Kyle Zornes with Kieran Fitzgerald, Carly Olson, John Pantlind and other scoundrels.

giftLIT, The Gift's literary extension.

Featuring giftLIT Director Maggie Andersen with Maria Ortiz, Jennifer Rumberger and Shaina Warfield

TOUR MANAGER

A short film by ensemble member Ed Flynn and Amy Speckien

Featuring ensemble members and guest artists

The TEN 2020 production team includes Daniel Friedman (lighting design), Michael McShane (sound design), Sarah Luse (production manager), David Preis (technical director) and Tori Thompson (stage manager).

Performance Schedule:

Thursday, January 9 at 7:30 pm

Friday, January 10 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, January 11 at 3:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Sunday, January 12 at 3:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Thursday, January 16 at 7:30 pm

Friday, January 17 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, January 18 at 3:30 pm and 7:30 pm





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You