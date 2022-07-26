The Den Theatre to Present Comedian Laurie Kilmartin on The Heath Mainstage in August

The Den Theatre will present comedian, Emmy-nominated comedy writer (CONAN), author and podcaster Laurie Kilmartin for two stand-up performances on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 7 pm and 9:15 pm on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($18 - $35) are currently available at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Laurie Kilmartin is a comedian and staff writer for CONAN. She has performed standup on CONAN, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Apple TV, Comedy Central and Showtime. Her Seeso special 45 Jokes About My Dead Dad made Vulture's list of Top Ten Comedy Specials of 2016. Laurie has also written two books, Dead People Suck and the New York Times bestseller Shitty Mom. She and fellow comic Jackie Kashian host a popular podcast about standup comedy called The Jackie and Laurie Show. Her new album, Corset, was released at #1 on the iTunes charts.

Ticket Prices: $20 regular seating ($18 obstructed view); $35 front row VIP table seating; $30 VIP table seating; $25 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.

COVID guidelines: In the interest of keeping patrons and staff safe, and in accordance with the League of Chicago Theatres, The Den will continue to require proof of vaccination to attend any event for the indefinite future. While masking is no longer required, The Den strongly encourages patrons to continue wearing a mask when not eating or drinking. For the most current information on The Den's COVID guidelines, visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.

About The Den Theatre

Artistic Director Ryan Martin opened The Den in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with a single theatre space. Now celebrating its twelfth year, The Den is a multi-level live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 - 300 seats. The first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge - a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and community with like-minded culture-hounds. Currently, The Den is home to four resident theatre companies including Broken Nose Theatre, First Floor Theater, Haven and The New Coordinates (formerly The New Colony). Hundreds of other companies and artists from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home - from national names to local stars, The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, film screenings, dance, improv and stand-up comedy, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.