The Den Theatre Hosts 2023 GAZELLIES: A Comedy Awards Show, January 4

The Den Theatre has announced The 2nd Annual Comedy Gazelle Awards will, for the first time, be hosted on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood on Thursday, January 4, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets ($15) are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

The Comedy Gazelle Awards (The Gazellies), co-hosted by Chicago-based comedians Jerry Hamedi, Blake Burkhart, and Brandon Kieffer, is an annual comedy awards show that highlights the achievements (and shortcomings) of comedians in the Chicago comedy scene. Think The Oscars, but funnier and less violent! Join us Thursday, January 4, as we crown Best Chicago Comedian, Rookie of the Year, Hardest Working, Most Improved, and Biggest Hack, and give out many more hilarious awards and superlatives! Plus, standup performances from some of Chicago's favorite comedians!

Currently based in Chicago, Jerry Hamedi is a comedian and an all-around great guy. He recently attended the 10K Laughs Festival in Minneapolis, where The Star Tribune named him one of five standups that could be the “next big thing.” Holy cow! He also runs a show at Laugh Factory, VOUCH, as well as a comedy magazine, The Comedy Gazelle, where he interviews local and national headliners!

Blake Burkhart is a comedian and writer from Chicago's North Side. He is a regular at all Chicago clubs and regularly headlines throughout the Midwest. His album Atlantis reached #1 on the comedy iTunes Charts in 2018, and he is working on his next album, which he hopes will go triple platinum. Good bowler too.

Brandon Kieffer is a Chicago-based stand-up comedian originally from the swamps of Georgia. After a rocky start performing in Savannah strip clubs and gay bars, Brandon took the above-ground railroad north and stayed for the next decade. He has performed at the iconic Chicago Theater opening for Tony Hinchcliffe, is one of the top Roast Battle comedians in Chicago, and previously was the warm-up comedian for the Paula Deen Cooking show, but got fired for telling people the show paid him in Confederate money. He recently released his first half-hour special on YouTube, called “Possum,” which is still gaining traction.

Performance schedule:Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $15 general admission; $20 at the door.