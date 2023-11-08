Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards

The Den Theatre Hosts 2023 GAZELLIES: A Comedy Awards Show, January 4

The Comedy Gazelle Awards is co-hosted by Chicago-based comedians Jerry Hamedi, Blake Burkhart, and Brandon Kieffer.

By: Nov. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press! Photo 1 Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press!
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards Photo 2 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 4 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour

The Den Theatre Hosts 2023 GAZELLIES: A Comedy Awards Show, January 4

The Den Theatre has announced The 2nd Annual Comedy Gazelle Awards will, for the first time, be hosted on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood on Thursday, January 4, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets ($15) are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

The Comedy Gazelle Awards (The Gazellies), co-hosted by Chicago-based comedians Jerry Hamedi, Blake Burkhart, and Brandon Kieffer, is an annual comedy awards show that highlights the achievements (and shortcomings) of comedians in the Chicago comedy scene. Think The Oscars, but funnier and less violent! Join us Thursday, January 4, as we crown Best Chicago Comedian, Rookie of the Year, Hardest Working, Most Improved, and Biggest Hack, and give out many more hilarious awards and superlatives! Plus, standup performances from some of Chicago's favorite comedians!

Currently based in Chicago, Jerry Hamedi is a comedian and an all-around great guy. He recently attended the 10K Laughs Festival in Minneapolis, where The Star Tribune named him one of five standups that could be the “next big thing.” Holy cow! He also runs a show at Laugh Factory, VOUCH, as well as a comedy magazine, The Comedy Gazelle, where he interviews local and national headliners! 

Blake Burkhart is a comedian and writer from Chicago's North Side. He is a regular at all Chicago clubs and regularly headlines throughout the Midwest. His album Atlantis reached #1 on the comedy iTunes Charts in 2018, and he is working on his next album, which he hopes will go triple platinum. Good bowler too.

Brandon Kieffer is a Chicago-based stand-up comedian originally from the swamps of Georgia. After a rocky start performing in Savannah strip clubs and gay bars, Brandon took the above-ground railroad north and stayed for the next decade. He has performed at the iconic Chicago Theater opening for Tony Hinchcliffe, is one of the top Roast Battle comedians in Chicago, and previously was the warm-up comedian for the Paula Deen Cooking show, but got fired for telling people the show paid him in Confederate money. He recently released his first half-hour special on YouTube, called “Possum,” which is still gaining traction.

Performance schedule:Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $15 general admission; $20 at the door.






RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
The Den Theatre to Host 2023 Gazellies: A Comedy Awards Show Photo
The Den Theatre to Host 2023 Gazellies: A Comedy Awards Show

The Den Theatre will present The 2nd Annual Comedy Gazelle Awards will, for the first time, be hosted on The Heath Mainstage.

2
Tickets on Sale Now for FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Drury Lane Theatre Photo
Tickets on Sale Now for FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Drury Lane Theatre

Tickets are now on sale for Drury Lane Theatre's production of Fiddler on the Roof. Don't miss this acclaimed and beloved musical masterpiece featuring music by Jerry Bock, book by Joseph Stein, and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick.

3
Black Arts & Culture Alliance of Chicago Reveals Winners of the 23rd Annual Black Photo
Black Arts & Culture Alliance of Chicago Reveals Winners of the 23rd Annual Black Excellence Awards

The nonprofit Black Arts & Culture Alliance of Chicago has announced the winners of its 23rd Annual Black Excellence Awards, honored Monday night in a festive celebration at Black Ensemble Theater. Learn more about the winners here!

4
A JUDY CHRISTMAS Comes to the Den Theatre Next Month Photo
A JUDY CHRISTMAS Comes to the Den Theatre Next Month

A JUDY CHRISTMAS is coming to Chicago on December 15th (8PM Friday), 16th (8PM Saturday) and 17th (3PM Sunday), 2023, at The Den Theatre Chicago, 1331 North Milwaukee Avenue.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Lawrence Brownlee Talks Tonio's Journey in THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric Video
Lawrence Brownlee Talks Tonio's Journey in THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric
Watch a Trailer for Lyric Opera of Chicago's Production of Donizetti's THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT Video
Watch a Trailer for Lyric Opera of Chicago's Production of Donizetti's THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT
Watch Tiffany T. Taylor in New Promo for Paramount Theatre's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Video
Watch Tiffany T. Taylor in New Promo for Paramount Theatre's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
Once on This Island in Chicago Once on This Island
Eta Creative Arts Foundation (11/03-11/19)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Assassins in Chicago Assassins
That’s Entertainment Performing Arts (10/21-11/12)Tracker
Midwest Magic Circus in Chicago Midwest Magic Circus
Raue Center For The Arts (1/04-1/04)
Akram Khan Company: Jungle Book Reimagined in Chicago Akram Khan Company: Jungle Book Reimagined
Harris Theater for Music and Dance in Millennium Park (11/09-11/11)
Twelfth Night in Chicago Twelfth Night
CST's Courtyard Theater (10/25-11/26)
For Kids From 1 to 92 in Chicago For Kids From 1 to 92
Raue Center For The Arts (12/23-12/23)
Baby in Chicago Baby
Citadel Theatre Company (4/17-5/19)
My Grandmother's Eyepatch in Chicago My Grandmother's Eyepatch
Newport Theater (11/17-11/17)
Teatro ZinZanni in Chicago Teatro ZinZanni
Teatro ZinZanni (10/05-2/29)
Muntu + Deeply Rooted in Chicago Muntu + Deeply Rooted
The Center for Performing Arts (2/03-2/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You