The Den Theatre Announces HACKS star Hannah Einbinder On The Heath Mainstage

Comedian and actress Hannah Einbinder, who stars opposite Jean Smart in the hit HBO Max comedy series Hacks, brings her stand-up tour to The Den Theatre for two performances only on Friday, June 17, 2022 at 7 pm & 9:30 pm on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($18 - $35) are currently available at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Hannah Einbinder has quickly established herself as a highly sought-after actress and comedian. She can be seen starring in the HBO Max comedy series Hacks, opposite Jean Smart as "Ava," a young comedy writer who, after a Twitter controversy, lands the only job she can find: writing for legendry stand-up comic "Deborah Vance" (Smart) in Las Vegas.

Hannah's performance in Hacks earned her a few nominations including "Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series" at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, "Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series" at the Critics' Choice TV Awards, "Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Series, Comedy" at the HCA TV Awards, "Outstanding Performance by a Cast (or Ensemble) in a Comedy Series" at the SAG Awards and 'Comedy Supporting Actress' at the Gold Derby TV Awards.

Though the series marks Einbinder's first major television role, she is no stranger to the comedy world and has owned the stage as a stand-up comedian at venues and festivals around the country. She was named one of Variety's "10 Comics to Watch for 2021," a 2019 New Face of Comedy at Montreal's prestigious Just For Laughs comedy festival and was also highlighted as one of Vulture's "Comics to Watch of 2019," cementing herself as one of the wittiest emerging talents in the industry. Einbinder has opened for Chelsea Handler, Dana Gould, Demetri Martin and Reggie Watts, to name a few. She recently made her network television debut performing stand-up on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. She currently resides in Los Angeles.

Tickets: $25 regular seating ($18 obstructed view); $35 front row VIP table seating; $32 VIP table seating; $28 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.

COVID guidelines: In the interest of keeping patrons and staff safe, and in accordance with the League of Chicago Theatres, The Den will continue to require proof of vaccination to attend any event for the indefinite future. While masking is no longer required, The Den strongly encourages patrons to continue wearing a mask when not eating or drinking. For the most current information on The Den's COVID guidelines, visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.