The Den Theatre Announces Comedian Dave Attell On The Heath Mainstage

The Den Theatre has announce comedians Dave Attell for five stand-up performances August 18 - 20, 2022 on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($18 - $40) are currently available at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Dave Attell is a stand-up comedian, actor and writer, best known as the host of Comedy Central's Insomniac with Dave Attell, which gave him a cult following. He can next be seen in the Hulu series Life & Beth alongside Amy Schumer, Michael Rapaport and Michael Cera. He also appears on Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross, currently streaming on Netflix and HBO's Crashing with Pete Holmes. His stand-up series, Dave Attell's Comedy Underground and his one-hour special, Road Work, were featured on Comedy Central and Road Work is now streaming on Netflix.

His film credits include Chris Rock's cult film Pootie Tang, Funny People, Scary Movie 4 and Los Enchiladas and the Amy Schumer films Trainwreck and I Feel Pretty. His television credits include The Simpsons, Difficult People, Bob's Burgers, Arrested Development, The Jim Gaffigan Show, The Jim Norton Show, Inside Amy Schumer, Louie, Ed, Everybody Loves Raymond and Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn. He was named one of the "25 Funniest People in America" by Entertainment Weekly Magazine. When not on the road, Attell makes regular appearances at the Comedy Cellar in New York City.

Performance Schedule

Thursday, August 18 at 8 pm

Friday, August 19 at 7 pm & 9:15 pm

Saturday, August 20 at 7 pm & 9:15 pm



Tickets: $30 regular seating ($20 obstructed view); $50 front row VIP table seating; $40 VIP table seating; $35 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.

The Den currently requires proof of vaccination for all guests, staff and performers and adheres to all CDC, state and local safety guidelines. Additionally, masking is required for all guests during performances. For the most current information on The Den's COVID guidelines, visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.