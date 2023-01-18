The Den Presents GET ON YOUR KNEES Next Month

The Den Theatre will welcome back Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees, the most high-brow show about blow jobs you'll ever see! Novak's critically acclaimed, Off-Broadway hit will play two performances February 1 & 2, 2023 at 7 pm on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 20, 2023 at 10 am at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830. Regular, mezzanine and VIP table seating available. Drink service is provided for all seats (two drink minimum).

Comedian Jacqueline Novak spins her material on the femininity of the penis and the stoicism of the vulva into an unexpectedly philosophical show that's part feminist outcry, part coming-of-age tale of triumph. Ira Glass calls it a "nearly Talmudic dissection of a subject. Really funny and just really like nothing else."

Jacqueline Novak (writer/performer) is a comedian whose Off-Broadway, one-woman stand-up show, Get on Your Knees is a New York Times "Critic's Pick." Recognized by the Times on "Best Theater of 2019" and "Best Comedy of 2019" lists, the show has been extended six times in New York City and earned Jacqueline a Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Solo Performance. In the most recent NYC extension, the show ran for six sold out weeks. Jacqueline is a regular on Late Night with Seth Meyers and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. She has appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden, HBO's 2 Dope Queens, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and in her own half-hour stand-up special on Comedy Central's The Half Hour. Jacqueline's memoir How to Weep in Public: Feeble Offerings on Depression from One Who Knows was published by Crown in 2016 and is now available as an audiobook. New episodes of POOG, a podcast Jacqueline co-hosts with Kate Berlant, come out every Tuesday. Jacqueline grew up in Chappaqua, New York and went to Georgetown University. Instagram: @jacnov Twitter: @jacquelinenovak