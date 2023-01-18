Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Den Presents GET ON YOUR KNEES Next Month

Novak's critically acclaimed, Off-Broadway hit will play two performances February 1 & 2, 2023 at 7 pm

Jan. 18, 2023  

The Den Theatre will welcome back Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees, the most high-brow show about blow jobs you'll ever see! Novak's critically acclaimed, Off-Broadway hit will play two performances February 1 & 2, 2023 at 7 pm on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 20, 2023 at 10 am at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830. Regular, mezzanine and VIP table seating available. Drink service is provided for all seats (two drink minimum).

Comedian Jacqueline Novak spins her material on the femininity of the penis and the stoicism of the vulva into an unexpectedly philosophical show that's part feminist outcry, part coming-of-age tale of triumph. Ira Glass calls it a "nearly Talmudic dissection of a subject. Really funny and just really like nothing else."

Jacqueline Novak (writer/performer) is a comedian whose Off-Broadway, one-woman stand-up show, Get on Your Knees is a New York Times "Critic's Pick." Recognized by the Times on "Best Theater of 2019" and "Best Comedy of 2019" lists, the show has been extended six times in New York City and earned Jacqueline a Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Solo Performance. In the most recent NYC extension, the show ran for six sold out weeks. Jacqueline is a regular on Late Night with Seth Meyers and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. She has appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden, HBO's 2 Dope Queens, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and in her own half-hour stand-up special on Comedy Central's The Half Hour. Jacqueline's memoir How to Weep in Public: Feeble Offerings on Depression from One Who Knows was published by Crown in 2016 and is now available as an audiobook. New episodes of POOG, a podcast Jacqueline co-hosts with Kate Berlant, come out every Tuesday. Jacqueline grew up in Chappaqua, New York and went to Georgetown University. Instagram: @jacnov Twitter: @jacquelinenovak




Collaboraction Announces Cast For TRIAL IN THE DELTA: The Murder Of Emmett Till Photo
Collaboraction Announces Cast For TRIAL IN THE DELTA: The Murder Of Emmett Till
Collaboraction Theatre announces the cast and design team for Trial in the Delta: The Murder of Emmett Till, a live, fully-produced stage production during Black History Month, running February 9-19, 2023 at and co-presented with The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center.
Buffalo Theatre Ensemble Presents ANDY WARHOLS TOMATO Next Month Photo
Buffalo Theatre Ensemble Presents ANDY WARHOL'S TOMATO Next Month
Buffalo Theatre Ensemble (BTE), the professional Equity company in residence at the McAninch Arts Center presents Vince Melocchi's “Andy Warhol's Tomato.” Guest director Steve Scott directs this 80-minute fictitious tale of unlikely friendship and inspiration running Feb. 2 – March 5.
SOUL BLISS Will Celebrate The Music of Aretha Franklin at Raue Center Photo
SOUL BLISS Will Celebrate The Music of Aretha Franklin at Raue Center
Raue Center For The Arts will celebrate the music of Aretha Franklin with Soul Bliss at 8 p.m. on February 17, 2023.
Lifeline Theatre KidSeries Presents EXTRA YARN Photo
Lifeline Theatre KidSeries Presents EXTRA YARN
Lifeline Theatre presents the world premiere musical of the KidSeries production Extra Yarn.  The musical is based on the book of the same title by Mac Barnet; illustrated by Jon Klassen, adapted by Lifeline Theatre ensemble members Jessica Wright Buha* and John Szymanski+, with music by John Szymanski+, and directed by Anthony Kayer+^, also a Lifeline Theatre ensemble member.

