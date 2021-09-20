The Den Announces Kurt Braunohler and BANANAS Live! Podcast

Enjoy a night of standup and strange news as The Den Theatre presents Kurt Braunohler and BANANAS Live! on Saturday, December 11 at 8 pm on The Den's Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($18 - $45) are currently available at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Kurt Braunohler kicks off the evening with a stand-up set, then joins Scotty Landes for a live taping of their popular BANANAS podcast featuring strange, fascinating and just plain bananas news from around the world.

Kurt Braunohler has performed stand up on Conan and starred in his own Comedy Central Special. He also appeared in the film The Big Sick, the Netflix series Lady Dynamite" ABC's American Housewife and has voiced several characters on FOX's Bob's Burgers. Scotty Landes has numerous film and television writing and producing credits including The Misery Index, Deadcon, Ma, Who Is America?, Workaholics, Adam Devine's House Party and others.

Tickets: $22 regular seating ($18 obstructed view) with cocktail service; $30 VIP mezzanine table seating with cocktail service; $45 VIP table seating with cocktail service. Two drink minimum.

Please note: The Den requires proof of vaccination for all guests, staff and performers and adheres to all CDC, state and local safety guidelines. Additionally, masking is required for all guests during performances. For the most current information on The Den's COVID guidelines, visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.