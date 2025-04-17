The Artistic Home to Present CUT TO THE CHASE Festival at The Den Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Artistic Home Studio will present the 2025 edition of its annual CUT TO THE CHASE festival of new one act plays, from May 1-4, 2025, in the Upstairs Mainstage at the Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Avenue. Six plays by six different authors and helmed by six directors will approach questions of perception and reality under the theme “What is Real?” Now in its 22nd year, the festival has become a Chicago fan favorite, premiering new work from Chicago playwrights as well as well-known talent from across the country.



The show runs as one program running approximately 90 minutes in total, with the six plays performed back-to-back, Five of the plays are world premieres and one is a Chicago premiere. The plays are by Nina Dellaria, Jillian Blevins, Siah Berlatsky, Will Dunne, Greg A. Smith, and Chelyn Cousar. They will be directed by Jenna Steege Ramey, Rinska Carrasco-Prestinary, Jared Shelton, Jacob Watson, Risha Tenae, and JJ Gatesman.

The casts are Lynne Baker and Daphne Beckett, Whitney Minarik and David Stobbe, Kendal Romero and Olivia Gregorich, Jared Goudsmit and Dakota Pariset, John Dooley, Ernest Henton, and Jordyn Birden; and Rebecca Zissok and John Wehrman.



Comments