By: Jan. 04, 2024

The Art Institute Of Chicago Unveils 2024 Exhibition Schedule

The Art Institute of Chicago is pleased to announce its exhibition schedule for the first half of 2024.

This exciting lineup will spotlight works across mediums—from textiles to photography to painting—across geographies—from iconic Chicago artists to emerging global names—and across time periods—from ancient practices to contemporary art. These presentations will culminate in a fresh take on artist Georgia O’Keeffe’s lesser-known urban landscapes to kick off the summer.

Radical Clay: Contemporary Women Artists from Japan

December 16, 2023–June 3, 2024
This presentation focuses on the explosion of innovative and technically ambitious compositions by Japanese women artists since 1970—a body of work which they developed in parallel with, but often separately from, traditional, male-dominated Japanese practice and its countermovements.

János Megyik Photograms

February 3–July 8, 2024
The Art Institute is the first U.S. museum showing the work of Hungarian sculptor János Megyik, who in the 1980s made a series of 50 extraordinary, large-scale photograms based on his sculptures.

Threaded Visions: Contemporary Weavings from the Collection 

February 24–August 26, 2024
This exhibition explores the diverse ancient and global practice of weaving in this compelling examination of 13 contemporary artists from five countries.

Christina Ramberg: A Retrospective 

April 4–August 11, 2024
This retrospective of famed Chicago artist Christina Ramberg includes paintings, drawings and quilts, joined by sketchbooks, 35mm slides, and dolls to illustrate Ramberg’s artistic production and the archival collections that fueled it.

Four Chicago Artists: Theodore Halkin, Evelyn Statsinger, Barbara Rossi, and Christina Ramberg 

May 11–August 26, 2024
This exhibition examines four local icons in the Chicago art scene. Each artists’ aesthetic is illustrated within the exhibition through drawings, sketchbooks, prints, photograms, quilts and ephemera, which nevertheless share a reliance on authenticity, internal vision, and the ability to translate feeling into form with clarity and directness.

Georgia O’Keeffe: “My New Yorks” 

June 2–September 22, 2024
This is the first show to seriously examine Georgia O’Keeffe’s paintings, drawings, and pastels of urban landscapes. This exhibition will also situate her urban works in the diverse context of her other compositions of the 1920s and early 1930s. O’Keeffe’s “New Yorks” are essential to understanding how she became the artist we know today.

For more information on our upcoming exhibitions, please visit their website.



