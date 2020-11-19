The Apollo Chorus of Chicago Announces GLORY: MUSIC FOR OUR WORLD Concert

One of the oldest musical organizations in the nation, The Apollo Chorus of Chicago, kicks-off its 149th season with its Fall Concert, "Glory: Music for our World," set to premiere November 28, 2020. This one-of-a-kind concert will be the Chorus' first-ever held virtually.

"During a time that has been so challenging for everyone, including performing artists who have faced closed venues and many canceled projects, music has found ways to carry-on," says Music Director Stephen Alltop.

Glory has been lovingly curated to reflect our shared experiences during these many months and will feature a diverse range of pieces from composers such as Florence Price, the first black female composer to have an orchestral work performed by a major American orchestra (the Chicago Symphony Orchestra) and Claudio Monteverdi; as well as pieces made famous by international superstar Josh Groban, the iconic John Legend and Chicago's very own Common.



This concert will also feature a unique collaboration with the Chicago Community Chorus, led by Music Director Keith Hampton, and feature one of Mo. Hampton's choral pieces.



Like many arts organizations, the Apollo Chorus of Chicago was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing their 148th season to an early end only days before their Spring Concert was set to debut.



After facing many months of uncertainty, the Apollo Chorus began their first virtual rehearsals in early October -- quickly finding a rhythm in the new virtual choir world from their individual basements and bedrooms across Chicagoland.



Apollo Chorus President and longtime member David Braverman is overjoyed. "Our 110 dedicated members and talented staff brought their collective love of making art through music to this performance. It challenged us in ways we haven't experienced before, and we're all proud of the result. We hope our patrons and friends will enjoy it as much as we have."



This concert is free to attend. Contributions are much appreciated to help offset the monetary losses due to the pandemic.

