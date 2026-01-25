MARCH! Gay Sketch Revue Is Coming To Second City This March

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

From the team behind Yas, And!, Slay!, and Queers & Fears comes March!, a brand-new sketch comedy revue that spotlights the bold, hilarious, and unapologetically queer voices of the women, femme-identifying, and gender expansive performers that make this community shine.

Performances run Thursdays in March - March 5, 12, 19, and 26 - at 8:30 p.m. in Judy's Beat Lounge at The Second City.

About the Show:

Expect whip-smart writing, fearless performances, and a celebration of the humor, heart, and heat that define queer femininity. Whether it's marching toward love, chaos, or self-discovery, March! takes every step with pride - heels optional.

March! Is a one-hour show with no intermission and is rated R.

Creative Team and Cast:

The show is directed by Sophie Wheeless and produced by Yas, And! Comedy. The ensemble cast includes: Chloe Beth, Ella Carson, Bri Key, Nora McCaughey, Maya Paletta, Whitney Randall, Emma Samson, Madelyn Strasma, and Brianna Boynton (Swing).