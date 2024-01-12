Teatro ZinZanni Welcomes Special Guest Christine Deaver Back to the Spiegeltent Stage for a Limited Installment this Month

Teatro ZinZanni invites all locals and travelers alike to an incredibly unique celebration of cirque, comedy, and cabaret. Known for its electrifying cast of the finest performers and live musicians, guests are also treated to a decadent multicourse meal to accompany the spectacular show. For a limited time this month, showgoers will welcome back Teatro ZinZanni alumna, Christine Deaver, as she showcases her unconventional and avant-garde characters in the Spiegeltent ZaZou from Thursday, January 18 to Sunday, January 28. Reservations are available now at ZinZanni.com/chicago. Don’t wait, tickets will sell out!

Christine Deaver is a multi-talented actor, writer, director, and voiceover artist. Her previous work with Teatro ZinZanni highlights her astounding capability to create a multitude of eccentric characters to amaze and astound the audience. In addition to her work with Teatro ZinZanni, she has worked extensively in the entertainment industry in both Los Angeles and abroad, being awarded numerous Garland, Ovation, and LA Weekly Awards for her work in the theater. Her one-woman shows are a testament to her talents, having toured across North America, Asia, Europe, and Mexico.

"I am absolutely elated to be back in Chicago with Teatro ZinZanni," said Christine Deaver. "The magic that is created in the Spiegeltent is unparalleled to any other experience, and I am excited to be back and contribute to this striking and remarkable cast. It is a tremendous honor to lend my talents to the stage and I can’t wait to be a part of this amazing performance.”

Christine will complement the spectacular cast, which features fan favorites including Duo 19, a dynamic trapeze act comprised of Oliver Parkinson and Cassie Cutler, who were last seen in Teatro ZinZanni’s 2021-22 production; basketball juggler extraordinaire Michael Evolution, winner of the 2023 VIVA Fest World Circus Arts Championships; stunning contortionist Ulzii Mergen, who has previously performed thousands of shows with Cirque du Soleil; and aerial hoop acrobat Lea Hinz. Joining them under the Spiegeltent ZaZou for the first time are stunning vocalist Sa’Rayah, who impressed on NBC’s “The Voice”; Saturday matinee Madame ZinZanni Tina Jenkins Crawley; and Brazilian multidisciplinary artist Danila Bim, who performs her gravity-defying act high above diners’ tables while hanging from her hair!



Teatro ZinZanni’s live band, led by musical director Theodis Rogers, Jr. (piano) and including Chuck Webb (bass), Jose Martinez (percussion, drums), Jon Negus (woodwinds, keyboards) and Phil Seed (guitar), accompanies the astounding feats being performed on and above the stage with Chicago Blues, jazz, pop, rock, and R&B stylings, as patrons enjoy a sumptuous four-course meal, tantalizing every sense.

Teatro ZinZanni invites the curious and adventurous to experience love, chaos, and dinner under the historic Belgian Spiegeltent on the 14th floor of the Cambria Hotel, 32 W. Randolph St., with dinner performances Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7 p.m., and Sundays at 6 p.m., with brunch performances on Saturdays at 12 noon. Tickets (from $119) available for purchase online at Click Here; group rates available for groups of 10 or more.