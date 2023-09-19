Teatro ZinZanni Returns To Chicago October 5; Cast Announced

Teatro ZinZanni is back in the Chicago Loop, tucked up high inside a mirrored spiegeltent within an historic Chicago highrise.

The entertainment company has just announced the electrifying cast of characters for its fall experience, chock-full of its signature love, chaos, and dinner. Starring a group of talents at the top of their craft and featuring a gourmet multicourse feast included with every seat, with some of Chicago's finest live musicians accompanying the entire evening, Teatro ZinZanni presents an unparallelled entertainment experience. Single tickets (from $119), group tickets of 10+, and private event reservations are now available at ZinZanni.com/chicago.



The spectacular cast features returning fan favorites including Duo 19, a dynamic trapeze act comprised of Oliver Parkinson and Cassie Cutler, who were last seen in Teatro ZinZanni's 2021-22 production; basketball juggler extraordinaire Michael Evolution, winner of the 2023 VIVA Fest World Circus Arts Championships; stunning contortionist Ulzii Mergen, who has previously performed thousands of shows with Cirque du Soleil; and aerial hoop acrobat Lea Hinz. Joining them under the Spiegeltent ZaZou for the first time are stunning vocalist Sa'Rayah, who impressed on NBC's “The Voice”; award-winning comedian and magician Lucy Darling, Guinness World Record-holder for the longest time holding a lit torch in her mouth and considered one of magic's most exciting rising stars; Saturday matinee Madame ZinZanni Tina Jenkins Crawley; and Brazilian multidisciplinary artist Danila Bim, who performs her gravity-defying act high above diners' tables while hanging from her hair!

Teatro ZinZanni's live band, led by musical director Theodis Rogers, Jr. (piano) and including Chuck Webb (bass), Jose Martinez (percussion, drums), Jon Negus (woodwinds, keyboards) and Phil Seed (guitar), accompanies the astounding feats being performed on and above the stage with Chicago Blues, jazz, pop, rock, and R&B stylings, as patrons enjoy a sumptuous four-course meal, tantalizing every sense.

“Chicago, the city I have known my entire life as the wellspring for great comedy and music, is the perfect home for Teatro ZinZanni,” said Teatro ZinZanni founder and Artistic Director Norm Langill. “We are excited to combine the best of circus arts with Chicago's special comedy and music sensibilities and the cuisine of the Loop's best chefs including a sumptuous four-course dinner. Our classic Belgian mirrored tent that is our stage invites our guests to be onstage with the performers all night. In the heart of Chicago, Teatro ZinZanni invites everyone to have a dining and theatrical experience like you've never experienced before.”

“The show isn't just on the center ring, it's all around you,” said Teatro ZinZanni General Manager and Producer Kerry Sheehan. “Audiences bring their a-game by dressing to the nines for our shows. This is the ultimate excuse to get glammed-up for an amazing night out. Our audiences are so beautiful night after night; you cannot overdo it! So come on out, get into your own character with some theatrical costume flourishes, and you might even join the Chaos!”

Teatro ZinZanni invites the curious and adventurous to experience love, chaos, and dinner under the historic Belgian spiegeltent on the 14th floor of the Cambria Hotel, 32 W. Randolph St., with dinner performances Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7 p.m., and Sundays at 6 p.m., with brunch performances on Saturdays at 12 noon. Tickets (from $119) available for purchase online at www.ZinZanni.com/Chicago; group rates available for groups of 10 or more.

