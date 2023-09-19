Teatro ZinZanni Returns To Chicago October 5; Cast Announced

Aerial acrobatics, sensational musicians, mystifying magic, and delectable dining combine for unforgettable experience opening October 5, 2023.

By: Sep. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 1 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 2 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates Across the U.S. & Canada Photo 3 Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates
Jeremy Jordan to Perform at Steppenwolf Theatre This Winter Photo 4 Jeremy Jordan to Perform at Steppenwolf Theatre This Winter

Teatro ZinZanni Returns To Chicago October 5; Cast Announced

Teatro ZinZanni is back in the Chicago Loop, tucked up high inside a mirrored spiegeltent within an historic Chicago highrise.

The entertainment company has just announced the electrifying cast of characters for its fall experience, chock-full of its signature love, chaos, and dinner. Starring a group of talents at the top of their craft and featuring a gourmet multicourse feast included with every seat, with some of Chicago's finest live musicians accompanying the entire evening, Teatro ZinZanni presents an unparallelled entertainment experience. Single tickets (from $119), group tickets of 10+, and private event reservations are now available at ZinZanni.com/chicago.

The spectacular cast features returning fan favorites including Duo 19, a dynamic trapeze act comprised of Oliver Parkinson and Cassie Cutler, who were last seen in Teatro ZinZanni's 2021-22 production; basketball juggler extraordinaire Michael Evolution, winner of the 2023 VIVA Fest World Circus Arts Championships; stunning contortionist Ulzii Mergen, who has previously performed thousands of shows with Cirque du Soleil; and aerial hoop acrobat Lea Hinz. Joining them under the Spiegeltent ZaZou for the first time are stunning vocalist Sa'Rayah, who impressed on NBC's “The Voice”; award-winning comedian and magician Lucy Darling, Guinness World Record-holder for the longest time holding a lit torch in her mouth and considered one of magic's most exciting rising stars; Saturday matinee Madame ZinZanni Tina Jenkins Crawley; and Brazilian multidisciplinary artist Danila Bim, who performs her gravity-defying act high above diners' tables while hanging from her hair!

Teatro ZinZanni's live band, led by musical director Theodis Rogers, Jr. (piano) and including Chuck Webb (bass), Jose Martinez (percussion, drums), Jon Negus (woodwinds, keyboards) and Phil Seed (guitar), accompanies the astounding feats being performed on and above the stage with Chicago Blues, jazz, pop, rock, and R&B stylings, as patrons enjoy a sumptuous four-course meal, tantalizing every sense. 

“Chicago, the city I have known my entire life as the wellspring for great comedy and music, is the perfect home for Teatro ZinZanni,” said Teatro ZinZanni founder and Artistic Director Norm Langill. “We are excited to combine the best of circus arts with Chicago's special comedy and music sensibilities and the cuisine of the Loop's best chefs including a sumptuous four-course dinner.  Our classic Belgian mirrored tent that is our stage invites our guests to be onstage with the performers all night.  In the heart of Chicago, Teatro ZinZanni invites everyone to have a dining and theatrical experience like you've never experienced before.”

“The show isn't just on the center ring, it's all around you,” said Teatro ZinZanni General Manager and Producer Kerry Sheehan. “Audiences bring their a-game by dressing to the nines for our shows. This is the ultimate excuse to get glammed-up for an amazing night out. Our audiences are so beautiful night after night; you cannot overdo it! So come on out, get into your own character with some theatrical costume flourishes, and you might even join the Chaos!”

Teatro ZinZanni invites the curious and adventurous to experience love, chaos, and dinner under the historic Belgian spiegeltent on the 14th floor of the Cambria Hotel, 32 W. Randolph St., with dinner performances Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7 p.m., and Sundays at 6 p.m., with brunch performances on Saturdays at 12 noon. Tickets (from $119) available for purchase online at www.ZinZanni.com/Chicago; group rates available for groups of 10 or more.
 




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
BLUE MAN GROUP Chicago Hosts Special Halloween Weekend Performances October 28-29 Photo
BLUE MAN GROUP Chicago Hosts Special Halloween Weekend Performances October 28-29

Blue Man Group Chicago will be hosting special Halloween weekend performances on October 28-29. The performances will feature pre-show face painting, Halloween-inspired surprises, post-show meet & greet, and more.

2
Hubbard Street Dance Chicago Kicks Off 46th Season and Fall Series at Harris Theater Photo
Hubbard Street Dance Chicago Kicks Off 46th Season and Fall Series at Harris Theater

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago kicks off their 46th season with the Fall Series: Of Peace, featuring the company premiere of 'return to patience' by Aszure Barton. The performances will take place at the Harris Theater from November 2-5, 2023. Don't miss this mesmerizing and beautiful showcase of fluidity and technical prowess. Tickets available now.

3
CiderFest Comes to the Raue Center This Month Photo
CiderFest Comes to the Raue Center This Month

Raue Center celebrates the changing season with the upcoming CiderFest and Fall Discount Day on September 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. during Downtown Crystal Lake's Johnny Appleseed Festival. Learn more about the event and find out how to attend here!

4
Photos: First Look at The Impostors Theatre Companys THE LAST LIVING GUN in Rehearsal Photo
Photos: First Look at The Impostors Theatre Company's THE LAST LIVING GUN in Rehearsal

The Impostors Theatre Company (ITC) will open their fifth season with The Last Living Gun, written by Ryan Stevens and directed by ITC Artistic Director Stefan Roseen, featuring original music by ITC ensemble member Dominick Vincent Alesia. Check out rehearsal photos here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Rachel Zegler Sing in THE HUNGER GAMES Trailer Video
Watch Rachel Zegler Sing in THE HUNGER GAMES Trailer
Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch Video
Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Video
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Intimate Evening with D.C. Anderson
Jekot Theater @ Mrs Murphy and Sons (10/22-10/22)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Saturday's Children
First Flight Theatre Company (9/30-10/01)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Color Purple
Fine Arts Building - Studebaker Theater (9/29-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fright: The Improvised Horror Movie
The iO Theater (9/17-11/05)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sons of Serendip
The Center for Performing Arts (1/20-1/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# This Bitter Earth
Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre (10/28-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# GreenRoom Improv
Raue Center For The Arts (10/13-10/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hitch*Cocktails
The Annoyance Theater (3/08-12/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The White City: An Audible Exhibition on H.H. Holmes (Recorded))
A Theater in the Dark (3/30-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fall in Love with Fat Cat Cabaret
Newport Theater (10/06-10/06)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You