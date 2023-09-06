Teatro Vista's ¡BERNARDA! Opens Next Month

Teatro Vista, Chicago’s premier Latine theatre, has announced their Fall production, ¡BERNARDA!, an audacious new take on Federico García Lorca’s classic “The House of Bernarda Alba,” directed by Teatro Vista Producing Artistic Director Wendy Mateo and written by Emilio Williams that remains faithful to the relevance of the original while re-imagining it for a new generation. ¡BERNARDA!, co-presented with Steppenwolf at the 1700 Theater (1700 N. Halsted St.), runs October 22 - November 19, 2023, with previews October 18 - 21. Tickets ($25 - $40) are on-sale now and can be purchased online at teatrovista.org/bernarda.

After the death of her husband, Bernarda places a strict veil of mourning over herself, her four daughters and her senile mother. As the daughters’ desires and emotions clash with their mother’s strict control, tensions rise within the household. The sisters’ jealousies and rivalries boil over as their longing for freedom reaches a crescendo that exposes the destructive effects of Bernarda’s authoritarian rule.

The all-Latina cast features Teatro Vista ensemble member Charín Álvarez as “Bernarda” and “Maria Josefa,” Gabriela Diaz as “Carmelita,” Stephanie Díaz as “Poncia,” Sonya Madrigal as “Magdalena,” ensemble member Ayssette Muñoz as “Martirio,” Claudia Quesada as “Angustias,” and Alix Rhode as “Adela.” Covers include Alexandra Casillas (“Poncia,” “Magdalena,” “Martirio”), Mayra I. Echevarría (“Bernarda,” “Maria Josefa,” “Angustias”), and Laura Quiñones (“Adela,” “Carmelita”).

The production team, led by writer Emilio Williams and director Wendy Mateo, features an all-femme design team including Lauren M. Nichols (Scenic Designer), Lonnae Hickman (Props Designer), Erin Pleake (Projections Designer), Conchita Avitia (Lighting Designer), Satya Chávez (Composer), Sarah Albrecht (Costume Designer), J. Nicole “Nicky” Brooks (Movement Director), Stefanie M. Senior (Sound Designer), Makenna Van Raalte (Wardrobe Supervisor), Izzy Patt (Stage Manager), Olivia Ellery (Assistant Stage Manager), and Baylee Speer (Lead Electrician). Matthew Chapman is Production Manager, and Dan Machalinski is Technical Director.

¡BERNARDA! is a one-act with no intermission and is co-presented with Steppenwolf at the 1700 Theater (1700 N. Halsted.). Showtimes are Wednesdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are $25 for preview performances (October 18 - 21), and $40 for regular performances, with discounts available for students and groups of ten or more people. Teatro Vista’s Teatro For All program offers a limited number of affordable tickets to those in our community who need them most, on a first-come, first-served basis for $20 per ticket.