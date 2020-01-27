TUTA Theatre will present the world premiere adaptation of Hedda Gabler: A Play with Live Music, adapted and directed by Artistic Director Jacqueline Stone, with original music and music direction by Wain Parham, based on the play by Henrik Ibsen. Hedda Gabler will play February 25 - March 29, 2020 at Strawdog Theatre Company, 1802 W. Berenice Ave. in Chicago. Tickets are currently available at www.tutatheatre.org. The press opening is Thursday, February 27 at 7:30 pm.

The cast includes Tom Dacey Carr, Lauren Demerath, Amy Gorelow, Eric Loughlin, Aziza Macklin, Joan Merlo, Huy Nguyen, Wain Parham and Kevin V. Smith. Understudy: Shea Lee.

In TUTA Theatre's Hedda Gabler, the past and present collide, modern music and classical text intersect, in ways that reinvent the tale we think we know. In a time of rapidly shifting social and sexual paradigms, no work rings with more unflinching insight than that of the great Norwegian writer. Ibsen rose to prominence in large part through his refusal to follow the rules; writing plays for thinkers, for citizens, for people willing to question the moral compass of the universe.

In this new adaptation, Stone explores a reimagined take on Hedda's point of view - backing Hedda with a three-piece live band. Using TUTA's unique approach to ensemble, music and design, this reinvented Hedda Gabler brings Ibsen into conversation with our own era of secrets, corruption and the fight for freedom without compromise, and all the while the band plays on...

The production team includes Martin Andrew (scenic design), Rachel Sypniewski (costume design), Keith Parham (lighting design), Joe Court (sound design), Letitia Guillaud (props design), Milan Pribisic (dramaturg) Jamal Howard (casting and assistant director), Darren Trongeau (script supervisor), Becky Warner (stage manager) and Carly Ziegler (assistant stage manager).

PRODUCTION DETAILS:

Title:

Hedda Gabler: A Play with Live Music

Adapted and directed by Artistic Director Jacqueline Stone

Original music and music direction by Wain Parham

Based on the play by Henrik Ibsen

Cast:

(in alphabetical order): Tom Dacey Carr (Judge Brack), Lauren Demerath (Hedda Gabler), Amy Gorelow (Berta, Band Member), Eric Loughlin (Band Member), Aziza Macklin (Thea Elvsted), Joan Merlo (Juliana Tesman), Huy Nguyen (George Tesman), Wain Parham (Band Leader) and Kevin V. Smith. (Eilert Lovborg). Understudy: Shea Lee.

Location:

Strawdog Theatre Company, 1802 W. Berenice Ave., Chicago

Dates:

Previews: Tuesday, February 25 at 7:30 pm and Wednesday, February 26 at 7:30 pm

Press opening Thursday, February 27 at 7:30 pm

Regular run: Friday, February 28 - Sunday, March 29, 2020

Curtain times:

Thursday, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm; Sundays at 3 pm.

Tickets:

Previews $20. Regular run $25 - $40. All reservations must be claimed no later than 15 minutes before a performance or they will be released. Tickets are currently available at www.tutatheatre.org.





