THINK FLOYD USA to Perform Pink Floyd Tribute at Raue Center in 2026

Raue Center For The Arts will welcome Think Floyd USA, Chicago's original and most celebrated Pink Floyd tribute, for an unforgettable night of iconic music, soaring vocals, and immersive visual spectacle on Saturday, May 2, 2026 at 7 p.m.

With a powerhouse nine-piece ensemble of exceptional musicians and vocalists, Think Floyd USA delivers a meticulous, high-energy recreation of Pink Floyd's legendary sound. Their performances blend stunning lighting, multimedia effects, and masterful musicianship to capture not just the music, but the atmosphere and emotion of the band that redefined rock history.

Audiences will experience everything from chart-topping hits like “Wish You Were Here” and “Comfortably Numb” to deep cuts cherished by devoted Floyd fans. Voted Best Tribute Band by Chicago's Metromix and praised as “absolutely amazing…the best Pink Floyd tribute anywhere” by Full Throttle Magazine, Think Floyd USA continues to captivate concertgoers with their authenticity, precision, and passion.

Whether you're a lifelong Floyd devotee or discovering the magic for the first time, this immersive tribute promises a powerful musical journey through Pink Floyd's groundbreaking legacy.

Tickets start at $53* RaueNOW Members tickets start at $34.30* (Members save 30% with no per-ticket fee!)

*All-in pricing includes a $4 per-ticket box office fee. An $8 processing fee will be applied at checkout to the entire order.

Tickets may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake, IL.