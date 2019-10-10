THE SIMON AND GARFUNKEL STORY Extends By Popular Demand

Broadway in Chicago is delighted to announce the internationally-acclaimed hit theatre show THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY is extended through December 8. Additional tickets will go on sale at 10 AM CT on Friday, October 11. THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY will play at Broadway In Chicago's Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place (175 E. Chestnut) November 19 through December 8, 2019.

The immersive concert-style theater show chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. It tells the story from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the '60s to their dramatic split in 1970. It culminates with the famous "The Concert in Central Park" reunion in 1981 with more than half a million fans in attendance.

Using state of the art video projection, photos and original film footage, the show also features a full live band performing all of their hits, including 'Mrs. Robinson' (featured in the 1967 film The Graduate), 'Cecilia', 'Bridge Over Troubled Water', 'Homeward Bound' and many more.

With more than 100 million album sales since 1965, Simon & Garfunkel's perfect harmonies and songs that poignantly captured the times made them one of the most successful folk-rock duos of all time. Over the years, they won 10 Grammy Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. In 1977, their Bridge Over Troubled Water album was nominated at the 1977 Brit Awards for Best International Album. In 2003, Simon and Garfunkel were awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and the following year saw their "The Sound of Silence" awarded a Grammy Hall of Fame Award.

More information about THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY can be found at: http://www.thesimonandgarfunkelstory.com.

Additional tickets for THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY will go on-sale to the public on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 10am and range in price from $35-$100 with a select number of premium tickets available. Individual tickets will be available by calling the Broadway In Chicago Ticketline at (800) 775-2000 or by visiting www.BroadwayInChicago.com.

Tickets are available now for groups of 10 or more by calling Broadway In Chicago Group Sales at (312) 977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You