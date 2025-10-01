THE MAGIC PARLOUR Unveils Expanded Programming

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dennis Watkins is poised to launch his third year in the custom magic theater in the heart of the Loop by introducing the most robust slate of programming yet at The Magic Parlour—including hosting some of the nation’s greatest magicians as guest artists-in-residence, and special performances. Performances of The Magic Parlour, now on sale through April 30, 2026, take place Thursday through Sunday. Tickets range from $93 - $136; tickets for Guest Artist performances range from $76 - $106; tickets for 3-Card Monte are $73. All tickets include a complimentary beverage. To purchase tickets, call The Goodman Theatre Box Office at 312.443.3800 (12 Noon – 5pm).

“The past two years have proven that our audience—those who’ve followed us to our new home, along with every new guest we’ve welcomed—seems to have an insatiable appetite for close-up magic. That’s why I’m thrilled to announce that we are expanding programming,” said Dennis Watkins, who in 2023 established The Magic Parlour at 50 W. Randolph in a unique partnership with Goodman Theatre and Petterino’s, following more than a decade at the Palmer House. “In addition to delivering The Magic Parlour in six performances weekly, we’re going to shine a light on a top-flight cast of magicians and guest artists in special nights of close-up magic. At the end of the day, I’m grateful for my phenomenal partners and our audience’s support in allowing me to share even more magic in some creative ways. It’s going to be a fun year!”

Guest artist magicians slated for limited engagements include Derek Hughes in an unprecedented three-week residency, February 26 – March 15, 2026; Siegfried Tieber, who wowed audiences in last year’s Destinos Festival, returns to ring in the new year, January 2-4, 2026; and Chicago’s own Mike O’Donnell appears October 16 and November 20. In addition, Watkins brings back the popular 3-Card Monte this winter, January through March, in which three magicians perform close-up magic every Sunday at 5pm. More details, including a schedule of 3-Card Monte magicians, will be released in the coming months.

But first—unseen forces move objects and spirits deliver messages from beyond when The Spirit Cabinet reappears by popular demand for a six-performance Halloween engagement, featuring Watkins performing classic spiritualist magic theater! “The Spirit Cabinet” runs October 25 (4:30pm and 7:30pm), October 26 (2pm), October 29 and 30 (7:30pm) and October 31 (8pm); tickets are $93 (general admission) and $123 (includes a 25-minute VIP Encore Room experience following the show).

The live performances of celebrated conjurer, “Stand Up Magician” Derek Hughes, have been lauded by audiences and critics alike, with the New York Times calling him “thoroughly entertaining.” Hughes has performed his magic on MTV, VH1, Comedy Central, CW's Penn & Teller: Fool Us and the Ellen Degeneres Show. He's a consulting producer on TRUtv’s hit magic series, “The Carbonaro Effect” and was a top ten finalist on NBC's “America’s Got Talent”.

Los Angeles-based performer Siegfried Tieber combines sleight-of-hand, psychology and humor to create an interactive show where attendees become active participants. Whimsical storytelling and mind-bending illusions create an extraordinary experience and an atmosphere of wonder that lingers long after the performance is over.“Unlike any other performance you’ve seen.”—Los Angeles Times "Tieber has a way of charming even the shyest wallflower."—Forbes "A mighty performer. He's a joy to watch.”—Time Out New York. Born and raised in Ecuador, Tieber’s first international appearance was in 2011 in Bogotá, Colombia. In 2015, he headlined at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the largest arts festival in the world, where his performance was highly praised by reviewers and critics. 2017 saw the premiere of his show See/Saw in Los Angeles and in 2018 the project was taken to New York, where Time Out NY listed it as #1 in its “The best magic shows in New York City.” Most recently he was invited to be part of Penn & Teller: Fool Us, a television series featuring the legendary performance duo (yes, he did fool them).

Chicago magician Mike O’Donnell has been dazzling audiences with his unforgettable blend of mystery, wit, and pure sleight-of-hand artistry for more than two decades. O’Donnell is the Resident Magician for the Michelin-rated BOKA Restaurant Group, where he has been performing at Swift & Sons Steakhouse five nights a week for the past seven years.

Hailed as a “star attraction dazzling audiences in an elegant underground Loop parlor” (WBEZ), The Magic Parlour is “90 minutes of mind-boggling fun that would make Houdini proud, offer(ing) warmth, intimacy and a great close-up view of the magic being performed right before your eyes” (WGN Radio). In a first-of-its-kind creative collaboration, Watkins teamed up with Goodman Theatre and Petterino’s restaurant to establish a permanent home for Chicago’s longest-running magic show—an intimate evening of classic magic and mind-reading previously hosted for more than a decade at the Palmer House (opened on New Year’s Eve, 2011). The audience participates in much of the performance as Watkins wows the room with classic sleight of hand, unbelievable mind-reading and magical wisdom passed down from his grandfather.

The space at 50 W. Randolph, situated adjacent to the Goodman in Petterino’s transformed lower-level area, continues Watkins’ famed tradition of the VIP experience in The Encore Room, an upgraded ticket option for guests seeking an exclusive 25-minute interaction following the performance. Immediately following the performance, up to 24 guests are escorted to a private space where Watkins performs up-close magic.

A co-founder of The House Theatre of Chicago, Dennis Watkins has collaborated as an actor, writer, director and/or designer on 30+ world-premiere plays with companies including Lookingglass, Steppenwolf and Goodman Theatre. After studying theater at Meadows School of the Arts and the British American Drama Academy in London, he launched The House Theatre with Artistic Director Nathan Allen and cohorts from school on Halloween of 2001. His appearance in the title role of Death and Harry Houdini—including performing Houdini’s infamous Water Torture Cell escape in every show—earned him a Joseph Jefferson Award.