THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT Now Extended at Oil Lamp Theater

Oil Lamp Theater’s The Lifespan of a Fact, written by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, is now extended through April 13. The Lifespan of a Fact is directed by Oil Lamp's Artistic Director Elizabeth Mazur Levin and its performance schedule is Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 3 and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. with additional performances Wednesday, April 2 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

This sharp, witty, and thought-provoking play challenges the boundaries of journalism and ethics as truth and creative license collide. A recent Harvard grad fact checks the work of a prominent writer and delves into the complexities of truth in a world where facts can be slippery and perspective can change everything.

The cast of The Lifespan of a Fact includes Marianne Embree (she/her, Emily Penrose); Tim Walsh (he/him, John D’Agata); James Wheeler (he/him, Jim Fingal) and understudies Susie Steinmeyer (she/her, Emily Penrose U/S); Sam Fain (he/they, John D’Agata U/S) and Riley Capp (he/him, Jim Fingal U/S).

The Production Team includes Elizabeth Mazur Levin (she/her, director); Reina McGonigle (she/her, stage manager); Connor Windle (she/her, production manager/rehearsal stage manager); Ellen Markus (she/her, scenic & properties designer); Janelle Smith (they/she, Costume Designer); Ellie Fey (she/her, lighting designer); Rick Reid (he/him, sound designer) and Rose Leisner (she/her, assistant properties designer).

