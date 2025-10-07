THE HOUSE THAT WILL NOT STAND Comes to Invictus Theatre Company Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Invictus Theatre Company's follow-up to its enormously successful production of ANGELS IN AMERICA will be THE HOUSE THAT WILL NOT STAND, by Marcus Gardley, a former playwright-in-residence at Chicago's Victory Gardens Theatre.

Company member and Jeff Award nominee, Aaron Reese Boseman, who previously directed Invictus's productions of TOPDPOG/UNDERDOG (2024), THE MOUNTAINTOP (2023), and A RAISIN IN THE SUN (2020), will direct. Gardley's drama, inspired by Federico Garcia Lorca's THE HOUSE OF BERNARDA ALBA, is set in 1813 New Orleans, as the French-owned Louisiana Territory is about to be acquired by the United States, threatening the liberty of the free people of color residing on the land. A young woman skilled in the art of voodoo, and the appearance of a ghost, play into this story set during a very real, but little-known and disturbing chapter of United States history.

THE HOUSE THAT WILL NOT STAND has been produced at some of North America's most prestigious theaters, including Berkeley Rep, Yale Rep, the New York Theatre Workshop (where it won the Off-Broadway OBIE Award for Playwriting), and the Shaw Festival in Ontario, Canada. Invictus' production will be the drama's first professional Chicago production since it was staged at Victory Gardens Theater in 2016.

Performances are at the Windy City Playhouse, 3014 W. Irving Park Road, Chicago. The press opening will be Monday, November 3rd, at 7 p.m., following previews from October 28. It will play to December 14.



Boseman announced his cast. Appearing as Beartrice Albans, a free woman of color who struggles to maintain her daughters' independence, will be Britt Edwards, a veteran of seven shows at Black Ensemble Theatre, where she has played such luminaries as Donna Summer, Sheila E, and Tina Turner. Agnès Albans, the strong-willed and sensual eldest daughter, will be played by Kaylah Marie Crosby, whose credits include performances with Steppenwolf, Writers Theatre, and Court Theatre. Cast as Maude Lynn Albans, Beartrice's light-hearted middle daughter, is Sierra Coachman, who appeared in BENEATH THE WILLOW TREE for Pulse Theatre. Coachman has also performed at the Goodman, Court Theatre and Griffin Theatre, among others. Odette Albans, the youngest daughter, will be played by Aysia Slade, making her Chicago debut after many credits in Raleigh, North Carolina. Shenise Brown, a veteran of productions with Northlight Theatre, Black Ensemble Theatre, MPAACT, and others, will be Makeda — the Albans' servant who is known for her wisdom and regal presence.



Playing La Veuve, a free woman of color who is Beartrice's sworn enemy, will be Sandra Adjoumani. Adjoumani appeared in THE MAMALOGUES for Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre and additionally has many credits with Yellow Rose Theatre and Second City Skybox. Marie Josephine, Beartrice's clairvoyant sister, will be played by Jimiece Gilbert, who has appeared with such companies as ETA Creative Arts, Black Ensemble Theatre, and Invictus, where she understudied key roles in A RAISIN IN THE SUN and ‘NIGHT, MOTHER.



Longtime Chicago actor Ron Quade, whose recent appearances include THE INNOCENCE OF SEDUCTION with City Lit Theatre, will play Lazare, the father of Beartrice's daughters. Bryan Nicholas Carter, who is just completing his role in GANGSTA BABY with Open Space Arts, will play The Man with the Bamboula. Understudies are Quenna Lené (u/s Beartrice, Marie Josephine), Sarah Driessen (u/s Agnés, Maude Lynn), Karli Scott (u/s Odette), LaTorious R. Givens (u/s Makeda, La Veuve), Ronald McDowell (u/s Man with the Bamboula), and Charles Askenaizer (Lazare).

The production team that will recreate the beauty and romance of New Orleans of 1813 in the Windy City Playhouse will include Jeff Award winners Kevin Rolfs (Scenic Designer) and Petter Wahlbäck (Sound Designer); and Christie Chiles Twillie (Composer), Terrie Devine (Costume Designer), Anika Splettstoeszer (Wardrobe Supervisor), Levi J. Wilkins (Lighting Designer), Mark Brown (Production Electrician), Mariah Bennett (Properties Designer), Rueben Echoles (Wig, Hair, and Makeup Designer), Jessica Moore (Wig, Hair, and Makeup Assistant), Greg Geffrard (Violence and Intimacy), Susan Gosdick (Dialect Coach), Cliford St. Laurent (Dialect Consultant), Isis Elizabeth (Assistant Director and Movement), Anthony Doyle (Stage Manager), Laura Courtney (Assistant Stage Manager), Tom McNelis (Technical Director), and Becca Holloway (Casting Director). Invictus staff includes Charles Askenaizer (Artistic Director), Todd Henry Faulstich (Executive Producer), Mary Carroll Dougherty (Marketing Director), and Ana Schedler (Graphic Design).



Performances are Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays at 7:00 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays at 1:00 p.m. (No performances November 28, 29 and 30). Tickets are $38.00 for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday performances and $25.00 for Monday performances (except opening night, Monday, November 3).