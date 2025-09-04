THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE to Open Saint Sebastian Players' 44th Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Saint Sebastian Players will open their 44th "supernatural" season with the spooky drama The Haunting of Hill House, adapted by F. Andrew Leslie from the novel by Shirley Jackson. Previews run Oct. 17-19, with regular performances Oct. 24-Nov. 9, at SSP's home on the lower level of St. Bonaventure.



Cut off from the outside world due to its remote location and sinister reputation, Hill House has remained empty. Dr. Montague, an investigator of supernatural phenomena, breaks the isolation with a mission to delve into the house's morbid history. Joining him are three unacquainted guests, who are soon jolted by strange and eerie occurrences. When Dr. Montague's wife and a friend arrive, their attempt at direct communication with the departed spirits brings on a crisis that goads evil forces to a new and, for one of those present, fatal fury.



Directing The Haunting of Hill House is Jack Dugan Carpenter, whose previous SSP directing credits include last fall's Bell, Book and Candle, as well as Barefoot in the Park, Charley's Aunt, The Woman in Black, Measure for Measure and Figments. He was managing director of The Plagiarists and directed the company's final production, When You Awake You Will Remember Everything, and These Saints Will Burn, War Song, Matryoshka, Caesura: A Butchery, Münsterspiel, Some Like It Red and The Epic of Gilgamesh.

The cast of The Haunting of Hill House includes (L-R, top to bottom) Natali Chavez, Tony DiPisa, David R. Feiler*, Russ Gager*, Siena Merlin Moraff, Japo Parcero and Jill Chukerman Test* (*denotes SSP company member). The production team includes SSP company members Emil Zbella as set designer, Sean Smyth as sound designer, Paula Kenar as properties manager, Jered Becker as assistant director and Jim Masini and Jill Chukerman Test as producers. Also on the team are Grace M. Weir as Costume Designer, Ellie Humphrys as lighting designer and Lisa Ramos as stage manager.



SSP's 44th season continues with the classic, Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy Harvey by Mary Chase in February and March 2026 and the witty and whimsical comedy/drama I Hate Hamlet by Paul Rudnick in April and May. Three-play subscription packages are $85, $70 for seniors and children younger than 12, and subscribers receive one free ticket to each of Chicago a cappella's three Series concerts.



SSP began producing theatre in 1982 at its original home, the St. Sebastian parish, located at the corner of Halsted Street and Wellington Avenue on Chicago's North Side. When the parish closed in 1990, SSP relocated to its current home, St. Bonaventure, at 1625 W. Diversey. During its history, the company has produced original and previously produced dramas, comedies and musicals; original audience-participation mysteries for special events; and the Monologue Matchup Competition, as well as provided support for Sebastian Studio Projects produced by company members.