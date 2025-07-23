THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE and More Set for Saint Sebastian Players 44th Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Saint Sebastian Players (SSP) have announced their 44th season, featuring three productions that each explore the supernatural in dramatically different ways. Performances take place at SSP’s longtime home at St. Bonaventure, 1625 W. Diversey in Chicago, with shows running from October 2025 through May 2026.

The season opens with The Haunting of Hill House (October 24–November 9, 2025), adapted by F. Andrew Leslie from Shirley Jackson’s iconic novel and directed by Jack Dugan Carpenter. The chilling drama follows Dr. Montague and a group of guests as they investigate eerie occurrences in a long-abandoned mansion with a dark past. Previews run October 17–19.

Next is Mary Chase’s Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy Harvey (February 20–March 8, 2026), directed by Lisa M. Ramos. The play centers on Elwood P. Dowd, whose Best Friend is an invisible six-and-a-half-foot-tall rabbit named Harvey—a shapeshifting spirit known as a pooka. The story blends humor and heart as Elwood's reality challenges those around him. Previews run February 13–15.

Closing the season is Paul Rudnick’s I Hate Hamlet (May 1–17, 2026), directed by Zach Kunde. When actor Andrew Rally lands the role of Hamlet, he’s visited by the ghost of John Barrymore, prompting a comic clash between TV stardom and classical ambition. Previews are scheduled for April 24–26.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. Subscription packages are now available, including a new perk this season: SSP subscribers receive one free ticket to each of Chicago a cappella’s three concert series performances.

Ticket Information:

Subscriptions: $85 ($70 for seniors and children under 12)

Previews: $30 ($25 seniors/children)

Regular performances: $35 ($30 seniors/children)

Student rush: Senior pricing at the door with valid ID

Venue: St. Bonaventure, 1625 W. Diversey, Chicago (free parking available)

For tickets, group rates, and full production details, visit saintsebastianplayers.org.