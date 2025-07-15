THE GREAT GATSBY, WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Announced for Broadway In Chicago 2026 Subscription Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway In Chicago has announced four new productions set to take the stage in 2026: THE GREAT GATSBY, WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, SUFFS, and SPAMALOT. These titles will be part of the upcoming Broadway In Chicago Subscription Series, with subscription packages going on sale this fall.

Group tickets for 10 or more are available now by calling (312) 977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com. Individual ticket on-sale dates will be announced at a later time.

All four titles will be featured at the Broadway In Chicago Free Summer Concert, taking place Monday, August 11, 2025, at 6:15 p.m. at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park. The event, presented in partnership with the City of Chicago’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events and sponsored by ABC 7 Chicago, will showcase performances from 12 Broadway productions.

The summer concert will also feature cast performances from PARADE, MJ THE MUSICAL, THE SOUND OF MUSIC, HELL’S KITCHEN, ELF THE MUSICAL, STEREOPHONIC, THE OUTSIDERS (2024 Tony Award winner for Best Musical), and THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA.

THE GREAT GATSBY

April 21–May 3, 2026 | Cadillac Palace Theatre

This Tony Award-winning musical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel brings the Roaring Twenties to vibrant life. Directed by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) with choreography by Dominique Kelley (So You Think You Can Dance), THE GREAT GATSBY features a book by Kait Kerrigan and an original score by Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen.

SPAMALOT

May 19–31, 2026 | CIBC Theatre

The outrageous musical comedy based on Monty Python and the Holy Grail returns! With a Tony Award-winning book and lyrics by Eric Idle and music by Idle and John Du Prez, SPAMALOT includes fan favorites like “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life” and “The Song That Goes Like This.”

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS

June 23–July 5, 2026 | James M. Nederlander Theatre

This spectacle-filled new musical brings the bestselling novel to the stage. A tale of love, loss, and rebirth unfolds under the big top.

SUFFS

July 7–19, 2026 | CIBC Theatre

Fresh from its Tony Award-winning Broadway run, SUFFS tells the story of the powerful women who fought for the right to vote. Created by Shaina Taub—the first woman to independently win Best Book and Best Score at the Tonys and won the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best New Musical.

For more information on subscriptions and upcoming shows, visit BroadwayInChicago.com.