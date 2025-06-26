THE COLOR PURPLE Extends Through Early August at Goodman Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Color Purple will present a six-performance extension at Goodman Theatre. The musical is directed by Lili-Anne Brown with music direction by Jermaine Hill and choreography by Breon Arzell. Now in previews towards its Monday, June 30 opening night, the musical is based on the Pulitzer Prize- and National Book Award-winning novel by Alice Walker with a book by Marsha Norman, music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray.

Twenty years after its original Broadway debut, this story of resilience, hope and self-discovery against all odds resonates today, brought to life by Brown’s 21-member company—Brittney Mack (Broadway’s SIX The Musical) as Celie; Aerie Williams (The Color Purple National Tour) as Shug Avery; Evan Tyrone Martin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 at Writers Theater) as Mister; Nicole Michelle Haskins (Father Comes Home From the Wars (Parts 1, 2 & 3) at The Goodman) as Sofia, Gilbert Domally (Choir Boy at Steppenwolf) as Harpo; Shantel Renee Cribbs (Dreamgirls at Paramount) as Nettie; Daryn Whitney Harrell (Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil at The Goodman) as Squeak; and more, a full cast list appears below.

This weekend, dive into Alice Walker’s masterwork in the Goodman’s first-ever Book Club event on Saturday, June 28 at 5pm. Perfect for longtime fans and new readers alike, this unique event bridges page and stage, inspired by the Tony Award-winning stage musical adaptation.

