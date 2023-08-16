THE ASSHO COMEDY TOUR Comes To The Den Theatre May 2024

The Den Theatre today has announced The AssHo Comedy Tour, featuring Steven Ho and special guest Jack Assadourian Jr. for a one-night-only stand-up performance on Friday, May 17, 2024, at 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($25 - $45) are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.



Steven Ho is a former ER Technician and current standup comedian who performs all around Los Angeles. Known for his viral “Tips from the ER” videos, Steven has over 12 million followers across TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

Jack Assadourian Jr. is a comedian of Armenian and Mexican descent who has gained popularity for his unique perspective and hilarious observations on life. He often incorporates his multicultural background into his stand-up routine, sharing stories and experiences that resonate with audiences from different backgrounds. With his energetic stage presence and witty sense of humor, Jack has become a well-known name in the world of comedy with his streaming shows and podcast, “Comedy Club Confessions.”

Performance schedule:Friday, May 17, 2024, at 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets: $28 regular seating ($25 obstructed view); $45 front row VIP table seating; $38 VIP table seating; $33 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.

The Den Theatre opened in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with just a single theatre space. Now celebrating its thirteenth year, Co-owners Ryan Martin and Carol Cohen, along with their talented and dynamic staff, have developed The Den into a multi-level, live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 – 300 seats. In addition, the first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge – a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and commune with like-minded culture-hounds. Today, The Den is focused on providing world-class stand-up comedy and cultivating its first love – the theatre. The Den is home to four resident theatre companies including About Face Theatre, The Artistic Home, First Floor Theater and Haven. Hundreds of other companies, artists and comedians from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home – from national names to local stars, and The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, stand-up comedy, improv, dance, film screenings, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.