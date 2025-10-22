THANKSGIVING LEFTOVERS Will Play Second City’s Judy’s Beat Lounge In November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Thanksgiving Leftovers, a new sketch comedy revue from Don’t Quit Productions, will play a three-week engagement at Judy’s Beat Lounge at The Second City on November 6, 13, and 20 at 8:30 p.m.

Following a successful run on Second City’s ETC stage, the ensemble returns with a new set of sketches exploring overlooked people and moments — the “beautiful mess” of everyday life. Thanksgiving Leftovers finds humor in what’s often undervalued, from the backup friend who steps in when plans fall through to the party guest who connects best with the dog.

The cast features Ryan Coleman, Kae Hartman, Hayden Lane-Davies, Amanda Miller, Annie Norris, and Trevin Wacker. The show is produced by Don’t Quit Productions and written and performed by the ensemble.

Performances will take place at Judy’s Beat Lounge inside The Second City Chicago, located at 230 W. North Avenue. Tickets are $20 and available online.