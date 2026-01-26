TAPESTRY UNRAVELED Brings A Tribute To Carole King To Raue Center For The Arts

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Raue Center for the Arts to present TAPESTRY UNRAVELED, a tribute concert celebrating the music of Carole King, performed by vocalist Tina Naponelli. The performance takes place Friday, March 13 at 8:00 p.m. in Crystal Lake, Illinois.

Backed by a five-piece band, Naponelli performs selections from King’s catalog, including “I Feel the Earth Move,” “Chains,” and “You’ve Got a Friend.” The program centers on material made famous during King’s career as both a songwriter and recording artist, presented in a concert format.

“Tina Naponelli has an extraordinary ability to channel Carole King's spirit,” said Raue Center Executive Director Richard Kuranda. “Tapestry Unraveled is more than a tribute—it's a celebration of a musical legend, and audiences will feel like they're experiencing the original hits live.”

Tickets start at $43, with RaueNOW member pricing available starting at $27.30. All ticket prices include a per-ticket box office fee, with an additional processing fee applied at checkout. Tickets are available online, by phone at 815-356-9212, or in person at the Raue Center box office in downtown Crystal Lake.