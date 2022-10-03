Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Strawdog Theatre's HERSHEL AND THE HANUKKAH GOBLINS Returns in December

Performances run December 10 – 31, 2022 at The Edge Off-Broadway Theater.

Chicago News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 03, 2022  

Strawdog Theatre's HERSHEL AND THE HANUKKAH GOBLINS Returns in December

Strawdog Theatre Company, Chicago's newest free theater, is pleased to launch its 35th season with its holiday family favorite Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins, returning for its fifth year. Based on the award-winning book by Eric Kimmel, Hershel is adapted by ensemble member Michael Dailey*, with music and lyrics by Jacob Combs, direction by Hannah Todd and music direction by Ricky Harris. Hershel will play December 10 - 31, 2022 at The Edge Off-Broadway Theater, 1133 W. Catalpa Ave. in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood. Tickets for all performances are FREE with reservations opening Friday, November 4, 2022 at www.strawdog.org.The press openings are Sunday, December 11 at 1 pm & 4 pm.

The production features Jordan Zelvin as Hershel with Amy Gorelow, Nicholas Pardo, Edward Patterson, Melanie VItaterna and Kat Zheng.

In this adaptation of the Caldecott Honor-winning book, a traveling troupe of actors comes to town to find no one celebrating Hanukkah. They must put on a show to save the holiday! Will they bring back the spirit of Hanukkah to the town? Will Hershel of Ostropol outsmart the goblins who haunt the old synagogue?

Director Hannah Todd comments, "I am so excited to bring this show to you. I grew up with this book so I have a great warm spot in my heart for it. Whatever your background and whatever your faith, it's a special story to be enjoyed by everyone."

The production team includes Caitlin McLeod (Scenic Designer, Co-Puppet Designer), Foiles (Costume Designer), Conchita Avitia (Lighting Designer), Daniel Etti-Williams (Sound Designer), Rocio Cabrera (Props Designer, Co-Puppet Designer), Amanda Crockett (Choreographer), Karissa Murrell Myers* (Casting Director), Stephanie Diaz (Puppetry Consultant), Catherine Miller (Cultural Consultant), Lily Anna Berman (Assistant Director), Donna Gary (Production Manager), Jordan Large (Technical Director), Paul Cook* (Lead Electrician) and Anna Vu (Assistant Stage Manager).

COVID safety: Audience members aged 2+ years must wear a mask covering their nose and mouth at all times. All audience members aged 5+ years must provide, before entering the venue: proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative PCR test. Visit www.strawdog.org for the most up to date information on COVID safety.

*Denotes Strawdog ensemble member





More Hot Stories For You


World Premiere Science-Themed Musical PEABODY Launches Young People's Theatre Of Chicago 2022-23 SeasonWorld Premiere Science-Themed Musical PEABODY Launches Young People's Theatre Of Chicago 2022-23 Season
October 2, 2022

The Young People's Theatre of Chicago's (YPT) inaugural 3-Play 2022-23 season launches with the highly anticipated world premiere production of the science-themed musical, Peabody - A Musical Comedy for Intrepid Young Scientists. With a book by Emmy Award-winning Glen Berger (PBS' Arthur; FETCH! with Ruff Ruffman) and music and lyrics by Grammy-nominated Morgan Taylor (Gustafer Yellowgold), Peabody runs Oct 29 - Nov 20 at the Greenhouse Theater Center.
Navy Pier Announces Free Halloween Programming Through the Month of OctoberNavy Pier Announces Free Halloween Programming Through the Month of October
October 1, 2022

Navy Pier has announced a full slate of free programs and events to celebrate the Halloween season starting on Oct. 1- 31.
39 Chicago-Area Media Outlets To Host Joint Fundraiser, October 3-1739 Chicago-Area Media Outlets To Host Joint Fundraiser, October 3-17
September 30, 2022

Nearly 40 independent Chicago-area media outlets, members of the Chicago Independent Media Alliance (CIMA), are joining forces for their third annual fundraising campaign kicking off  next week.
Jerry Seinfeld Returns To The UIS Performing Arts Center, February 17, 2023Jerry Seinfeld Returns To The UIS Performing Arts Center, February 17, 2023
September 30, 2022

UIS Performing Arts Center and JS Touring has announced that America's premier comedian, Jerry Seinfeld, will perform on the Sangamon Auditorium stage on February 17, 2023, at 7pm.
World Premiere of MOSQUE4MOSQUE to be Presented by About Face Theatre in NovemberWorld Premiere of MOSQUE4MOSQUE to be Presented by About Face Theatre in November
September 30, 2022

About Face Theatre will open its 2022-2023 season with the world premiere of Omer Abbas Salem’s new play Mosque4Mosque, directed by Sophiyaa Nayar. Mosque4Mosque will be presented November 17 – December 17, 2022 at The Den Theatre.