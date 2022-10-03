Strawdog Theatre's HERSHEL AND THE HANUKKAH GOBLINS Returns in December

Strawdog Theatre Company, Chicago's newest free theater, is pleased to launch its 35th season with its holiday family favorite Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins, returning for its fifth year. Based on the award-winning book by Eric Kimmel, Hershel is adapted by ensemble member Michael Dailey*, with music and lyrics by Jacob Combs, direction by Hannah Todd and music direction by Ricky Harris. Hershel will play December 10 - 31, 2022 at The Edge Off-Broadway Theater, 1133 W. Catalpa Ave. in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood. Tickets for all performances are FREE with reservations opening Friday, November 4, 2022 at www.strawdog.org.The press openings are Sunday, December 11 at 1 pm & 4 pm.

The production features Jordan Zelvin as Hershel with Amy Gorelow, Nicholas Pardo, Edward Patterson, Melanie VItaterna and Kat Zheng.

In this adaptation of the Caldecott Honor-winning book, a traveling troupe of actors comes to town to find no one celebrating Hanukkah. They must put on a show to save the holiday! Will they bring back the spirit of Hanukkah to the town? Will Hershel of Ostropol outsmart the goblins who haunt the old synagogue?

Director Hannah Todd comments, "I am so excited to bring this show to you. I grew up with this book so I have a great warm spot in my heart for it. Whatever your background and whatever your faith, it's a special story to be enjoyed by everyone."

The production team includes Caitlin McLeod (Scenic Designer, Co-Puppet Designer), Foiles (Costume Designer), Conchita Avitia (Lighting Designer), Daniel Etti-Williams (Sound Designer), Rocio Cabrera (Props Designer, Co-Puppet Designer), Amanda Crockett (Choreographer), Karissa Murrell Myers* (Casting Director), Stephanie Diaz (Puppetry Consultant), Catherine Miller (Cultural Consultant), Lily Anna Berman (Assistant Director), Donna Gary (Production Manager), Jordan Large (Technical Director), Paul Cook* (Lead Electrician) and Anna Vu (Assistant Stage Manager).

COVID safety: Audience members aged 2+ years must wear a mask covering their nose and mouth at all times. All audience members aged 5+ years must provide, before entering the venue: proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative PCR test. Visit www.strawdog.org for the most up to date information on COVID safety.

*Denotes Strawdog ensemble member