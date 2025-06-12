Steppenwolf Theatre's YOU WILL GET SICK Extends

Performances run through Sunday, July 20, 2025 in Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater.
Due to demand, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has announced one additional week of performances of Noah Diaz’s Chicago premiere of You Will Get Sick, now extended through Sunday, July 20, 2025 in Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater, 1650 N. Halsted St. in Chicago.
Directed by Artistic Director Audrey Francis (Noises Off, POTUS–Director), the cast features ensemble members Cliff Chamberlain (The Minutes, Superior Donuts), Amy Morton (Tony nominations: August: Osage County and Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?) and Namir Smallwood (Pass Over, True West, Bug), with Jordan Arredondo (Steppenwolf debut) and Sadieh Rifai (First Look Repertory of New Work).
A young man with a secret. An older woman who will listen. A predatory flock of birds. An upcoming audition for The Wizard of Oz. Welcome to You Will Get Sick, a wildly imaginative new play that traces the hilarious and deeply moving saga of one man’s illness and his unlikely caretaker’s pursuit of her dreams. Noah Diaz’s Chicago debut is equal parts buddy-comedy, form-bending experiment and sober meditation on mortality.
The creative team includes Andrew Boyce (Scenic Design), Raquel Adorno (Costume Design), Jen Schriever (Lighting Design), Willow James (Sound Design), Skylar Fox (Magic and Illusions Design), Kate DeVore (Vocal Coach), Bryar Barborka (Dramaturg), Patrick Zakem (Creative Producer), Tom Pearl (Producing Director), JC Clementz, CSA (Casting), Laura D. Glenn (Production Stage Manager) and Kathleen Barrett (Assistant Stage Manager).
