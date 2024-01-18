Steppenwolf Theatre Announces Casting For Chicago Premiere of THE THANKSGIVING PLAY

The Thanksgiving Play will play April 25 – June 2, 2024 in Steppenwolf's stunning in-the-round Ensemble Theater in Honor of Helen Zell.

By: Jan. 18, 2024

Steppenwolf Theatre Announces Casting For Chicago Premiere of THE THANKSGIVING PLAY

Steppenwolf Theatre Company, the nation's premier ensemble theater company, will continue its 48th season with the Chicago premiere of Larissa FastHorse's The Thanksgiving Play, a biting comedy about everything right, wrong and woke in America, directed by Jess McLeod.

The Thanksgiving Play will play April 25 – June 2, 2024 in Steppenwolf's stunning in-the-round Ensemble Theater in Honor of Helen Zell, 1646 N. Halsted St. in Chicago. Single tickets for starting at $20 are now on sale at steppenwolf.org or the Box Office at (312) 335-1650. The press opening is Sunday, May 5, 2024 at 6 pm.

The Thanksgiving Play will feature ensemble members Audrey Francis (POTUS – Director, The Doppelgänger) and Tim Hopper (Downstate, Chicago, Off-Broadway & London) with Paloma Nozicka (Steppenwolf debut) and Nate Santana (Ironbound).

Four (very) well-intentioned theatre people walk into an elementary school. The work at hand: a Thanksgiving pageant that won't ruffle any feathers. What could possibly go wrong? In MacArthur Genius Larissa FastHorse's skewering and satirical comedy, well, just about everything. Rambunctious, thorny and not altogether politically correct, The Thanksgiving Play serves up the hypocrisies of woke America on a big, family-style platter. Come get ya some.

The creative team includes Andrew Boyce (Scenic Design), Raquel Adorno (Costume Design), Keith Parham (Lighting Design), Tosin Olufolabi (Sound Design), Patrick Zakem (Creative Producer), Elise Hausken (Production Manager), JC Clementz, CSA (Casting), Christine D. Freeburg (Production Stage Manager) and Kathleen Barrett (Assistant Stage Manager). For full cast and creative team bios, click here.

Single tickets for The Thanksgiving Play ($20 - $86) are now on sale at steppenwolf.org and the Box Office at (312) 335-1650. Steppenwolf Flex Memberships are also currently on sale: Black Card Memberships with six tickets for use any time for any production and RED Card Memberships for theatergoers under 30.




