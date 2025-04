Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



April 9 – June 1, 2025 Conspiracy, Secrets, and the Holy Grail Witness the action-packed novel live on stage as Professor Robert Langdon and cryptologist Sophie Neveu race against the clock to unlock the secrets of Da Vinci in this Chicago regional premiere.

The Da Vinci Code contains gunshots and violence. Run Time: 2 hours 20 minutes including intermission.

Comments