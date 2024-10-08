Spotlight: ELSA LANCHESTER: SHE'S ALIVE! at Venus Cabaret Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Elsa Lanchester, best known today as the iconic Bride of Frankenstein, was a two-time Oscar nominee and appeared in films such as Mary Poppins, Witness for the Prosecution, and Murder by Death. Off-screen, she was married for over 30 years to the brilliant gay actor Charles Laughton.

Elsa Lanchester: She's Alive! recreates the bawdy cabaret/nightclub act that Lanchester toured with later in life, featuring some of the original ribald songs she performed, along with behind-the-scenes stories about her unconventional life.

Written and performed by Charlotte Booker, directed by Joe Kinosian, produced by Aislinn Frantz, and featuring Mark Nutter on piano.

