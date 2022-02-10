Spektral Quartet Will Premiere Immersive ENIGMA at Adler Planetarium in April

The multi-GRAMMY-nominated Spektral Quartet presents the world premiere of a groundbreaking new multimedia work, ENIGMA, in partnership with the Adler Planetarium for four performances only on April 7 and 8, 2022. Composed by world-renowned Icelandic composer Anna Thorvaldsdottir with original video by Venice Biennale featured artist Sigurður Guðjónsson, ENIGMA is a 360-degree experience under the Adler's iconic Grainger Sky Theater for anyone curious to discover the vast cosmos that lies within. For more information, visit spektralquartet.com/enigma.

ENIGMA is inspired in part by the 2017 solar eclipse and created specifically for live performances by Spektral Quartet in planetarium spaces. The limited April performances provide a unique opportunity to see Spektral Quartet live in the largest-scale project the ensemble has ever produced-a hypnotic collision of music and film that puts audiences at the center of an immersive and otherworldly experience. ENIGMA is a featured Alignment for the 2022 edition of EXPO CHICAGO, the International Exposition of Contemporary & Modern Art.

Tickets for the world premiere of Spektral Quartet's ENIGMA at the Adler Planetarium (1300 S. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago) will go on sale to the public later this month. Performances are Thursday, April 7 at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Friday, April 8 at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. For more information, visit spektralquartet.com/enigma.

ENIGMA is Anna Thorvaldsdottir's debut in the string quartet realm. Her enchanting and beautifully disorienting sounds take on an even more vivid hue through Sigurður Guðjónsson's mysterious and perspective-warping video imagery. The commercial recording of ENIGMA, out now on record label Sono Luminus, was featured on numerous "Best of 2021" lists and received critical acclaim in outlets including The New York Times and NPR Music.

ENIGMA is presented in partnership with the Adler Planetarium and is co co-commissioned by the National Endowment for the Arts, Carnegie Hall, Washington Performing Arts, and Spektral Quartet, with essential support provided by the Paul M. Angell Family Foundation, Music Academy of the West, mediaThe foundation, and EXPO Chicago.