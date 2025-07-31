Single Tickets to go on Sale for MAC's 25-26 Season in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Single-show tickets for the MAC’s 2025-2026 Season go on sale to the public at noon Friday, Aug. 8. The MAC’s 2025-2026 season will feature artists never before seen at MAC including one of Comedy Central’s Top 100 Comedians of All Time, Paul Reiser, the soul-stirring Grammy Award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir, and a handpicked lineup of the nation’s top tribute sensations including "Are You Ready For It? A Taylor Experience," "I Am, He Said," honoring Neil Diamond, "The Life and Music of George Michael" and the stadium-shaking power of ‘One Night of Queen’ starring Gary Mullen. It will also feature the return of MAC favorites such as WGN’s Pat Tomasulo, the incredible 11-member a cappella phenomenon Voctave and the critically acclaimed dance company Ailey II. August 8 is also when single show tickets for resident ensembles New Philharmonic and Buffalo Theatre Ensemble go on sale.

“Last season, the audience support for the MAC’s performances was truly phenomenal – almost every show sold-out. If this season’s subscription campaign is any indicator, we are on pace for another banner year,” said MAC Director Diana Martinez. “I hope our community will jump on the opportunity to grab their tickets on August 8 while they are still available. There’s nothing more rewarding than seeing our audience come together—not just to enjoy the performance, but to connect with old friends, make new ones, and share in the joy of the arts. That sense of community is what makes this place truly special.”

A PDF of this release and a full list of MAC Performance Series, Buffalo Theatre Ensemble and New Philharmonic events can be found by clicking on THIS LINK.

In addition to these professional productions, the MAC will host more than 60 College of DuPage Theater, Music and Dance student performances. The MAC also offers free programming for the community throughout the year, including the Global Flicks film series, Music Fridays @ Noon and 2026 summer’s Lakeside Pavilion series.